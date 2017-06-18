The WWE's women's revolution is taking a major step in the right direction tonight (Sun. June 18, 2017).

Live on the WWE Network from St. Louis, Missouri at the Scottrade Center, the WWE will put on the first ever female Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match. The winner of the bout will get a shot at the SmackDown Live Women's Title at a time and place of their choosing - and it can be implemented on the drop of a dime. Nearly all WWE Superstars in the past who have cashed in their briefcase have walked away world champion, so a huge opportunity hangs in the balance for these women tonight.

The competitors in tonight's historic match will be none other than Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. Little to none of these women have experience with ladders inside the ring, but that doesn't mean they'll be taking it lightly on one another once they step into the ring.

Recently, Natalya spoke with TV Insider to promote the MITB PPV and discuss her preparation for the grueling contest. Natalya stated that she and her fellow female competitors plan to steal the show come bell time (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Without giving too much away, myself and everyone involved are determined to steal the show. We have every intention of doing that…it's historical. I was part of the first-ever women's tables match in 2010 with Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool and Layla. I remember wondering how I would wrestle around a table. It was hard to wrap my head around what we were doing there."

The Hart Family alumni also revealed that she practiced working with ladder for up to six hour to familiarize herself with the weapon:

"A few days ago I worked with ladders for six hours. I'm not going to even tell you how much my body hurts. I thought my body hurt deadlifting and doing all my powerlifting. I'll tell you one thing. If you want a good workout, then start lifting ladders.

"I'm still really sore. Then I woke up the next day with all these bruises. I realized it was from lifting the ladder. They are really cumbersome. It's not like WWE is saying, 'You are girls, so we are going to give you the smaller ladder.'

"No, we are lifting the same ladders as the guys do. I feel like all the work in the gym has been paying off."

What are your thoughts on the WWE's women probably stealing the show at MITB tonight? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

