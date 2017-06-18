This week, 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was made football's new public enemy number one after he announced he would not be signing a new contract at AC Milan.

The teenage star was heavily criticised for abandoning his boyhood club in search of more money, with many suggesting the whole ordeal reflected the state of modern football.

The Rossoneri did offer the Italian international £80,000-a-week but apparently, he and his agent Mino Raiola were unhappy that there was not a clause in the deal that would allow him to leave if Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Naturally, fans of the club are furious with the player that they thought could have become a club legend and it seems some of the supporters are keen to let Donnarumma know their frustration.

In Italy's opening game of the U21 European Championship in Poland against Denmark, the Italian shot-stopper was subjected to a fair deal of abuse.

Article continues below

First, Milan fans unveiled a banner which simply said 'Dollarumma' and then, the Rossoneri clique actually threw fake dollar bills into the goal.

THE BANNER

THE DOLLAR BILLS

It was a very unique and creative way of showing their discontent and many Twitter users duly reacted.

Donnarumma's next destination is still unknown with Juventus and Real Madrid thought to be the two favourites to snap up the Italian ace.

He still has one-year left on his current deal with Milan and the club's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is insistent that he will be with the Rossoneri for the 2017/18 season.

"Donnarumma is a great champion, a great guy and a Milan player," he told Sportitalia, per Goal. "For this next season, he will certainly play with us still.

"It's the coach who makes the decisions. They say who will make the bench or sit in the stands - it is not in heaven or on earth.

"This applies to everyone - not only for Donnarumma, but also for the other players and those who will come."

Sadly for Milan fans, he will simply leave in a year for free, shades of Robert Lewandowski when he controversially left Borussia Dortmund in the same manner.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms