There was plenty of speculation over the past week that fans were going to witness one debut and one return taking place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and that’s exactly what happened.

Despite signing with WWE earlier this year, Mike Bennett finally made his first appearance on WWE television in a short segment, which also saw the return of former WWE star and real-life wife, Maria Kanellis.

DEBUT

The original plan was to have the former Ring of Honor star debut around WrestleMania weekend, but obviously, WWE didn’t go ahead with it and it was probably a wise decision as he certainly wouldn’t have been able to better the incredible Shinsuke Nakamura debut on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 33.

The appearance marks the first time Bennett has appeared on WWE television, while Kanellis returns to the company since departing in 2010 and by the sounds of things, it seems as if she could be an active part of the women’s roster on the blue brand, rather than just managing her husband.

They didn’t interfere in any match, so it’s unclear just who they’ll be feuding with right off the bat but you’d assume it will all be made clear on SmackDown LIVE.

However, it was obvious that the whole gimmick is being based around them spreading the message of love – so an annoying heel gimmick will be coming our way on Tuesday’s.

MIKE AND MARIA KANELLIS

In another interesting move by WWE, they’ve slightly changed Mike’s names as he arrives in WWE; although, it was touched on by John Bradshaw Layfield on the commentary table as the duo is being dubbed as Mike and Maria Kanellis, meaning he took his wife’s last name.

The arrival was the worst kept secret in WWE, though, as the news was recently revealed by PWInsider that fans should expect the arrival sooner rather than later.

It was thought that if they don’t appear on the SmackDown LIVE house shows heading into Tuesday, then a Money in the Bank appearance was going to take place.

Along with this, there were strong rumours that Maria’s return could see her compete in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match as WWE’s Twitter account made the big mistake of tweeting out a big error where they claimed six women would feature in that match.

That didn’t happen, which means The First Lady wasn’t in the match but made her presence felt anyway.

Now is the time to impress for Mike and Maria, and hopefully them bringing the power of love can lead to big things on the show.

What do you make of the debut? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

