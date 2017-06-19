There was plenty of excitement and hype surrounding the Money in the Bank event this year as the SmackDown-exclusive show boasted two ladder matches.

The men had their opportunity, while the women also had theirs but that ended in controversial fashion when James Ellsworth climbed the ladder and unhooked the briefcase to help Carmella create history.

MONEY IN THE BANK

As expected, all of the focus then turned to the main event in a star-studded match which featured some huge names and there was plenty of intrigue as to who could be leaving with the briefcase.

Rumours indicated towards the result, but it was Baron Corbin who unclipped the blue briefcase and is now Mr. Money in the Bank.

The Lone Wolf started the match in brutal fashion, as four men were already in the ring and he decided to ambush Shinsuke Nakamura from behind during his entrance; keeping him down with ladder shots and fans were left a little depleted by that.

Firstly, they couldn’t sing along to his incredible theme music as it was cut short, but The King of Strong Style missed 95% of the match as referees took him to the back, and he only returned when Corbin came close to winning the match.

THE LONE WOLF

Corbin was involved in some huge spots throughout the brilliant match too, as he wasn’t afraid to put his body on the line like the rest of the stars involved in the match, including a devastating Deep Six on the outside of the ring to Dolph Ziggler.

It seems like WWE is now going all in with Corbin, as there were some doubts when he was initially called up to the main roster, but the draft seemed to work in his favour as he was utilised to his strengths on the blue brand and you could argue he was almost SmackDown’s answer to Braun Strowman.

There was speculation that WWE was going to throw Corbin into the title picture relatively soon, and he now has plenty of time to improve and engage in other feuds as he’ll always have that briefcase for when the time is right, and when WWE officially gives him the green light.

He’s won the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal and now the briefcase, so the only way is up for Corbin as he shared a tense stare-off with Jinder Mahal during an appearance on Talking Smack following the event.

Was Baron Corbin the correct winner in the Money in the Bank ladder match?

