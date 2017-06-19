The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is now officially in the books and it turned out to be a heel-heavy night in St Louis, Missouri.

While Naomi retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Lana, The Usos managed to keep hold of their tag team titles and Jinder Mahal hit the Khallas on Randy Orton to remain the WWE Champion.

MONEY IN THE BANK

However, the two people the world will be talking about for weeks are Carmella and Baron Corbin – and perhaps James Ellsworth as he’s the reason The Princess of Staten Island won in the first place.

While the women made good on their chance in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, the men stole the show in the main event with some incredible spots, all culminating in The Lone Wold capturing the briefcase and is all but guaranteed a run as WWE Champion in the near future.

The action kicked off right away, although, Shinsuke Nakamura was hardly featured as Corbin ambushed him during his entrance.

INCREDIBLE SPOTS

Some of the incredible moments saw both Dolph Ziggler and Corbin hit a vicious ladder shot on AJ Styles.

Corbin continued to provide the highlights as The Show Off jumped off the apron and ate a massive Deep Six on the outside, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens continued their never ending rivalry in the ring with Zayn throwing the United States Champion off the top rope and through a ladder.

However, perhaps the highlight of the entire match saw Zayn hit an incredible powerbomb on Ziggler – off the ladder and on to the canvas, and it looked beautiful.

Zayn was at it again with Owens, this time on the apron as he connected with a brutal exploder suplex on the apron to knock out his bitter enemy.

WWE provided fans with a wonderful aerial shot of Sami climbing the ladder to retrieve the briefcase, but was met by an incredible Phenomenal Forearm by Styles to knock him off, but then Styles fell victim to an incredible move as Corbin hit a massive Chokeslam through the ladder.

As you’d expect to see in a ladder match, Styles was the chosen one to hang high from the ground when holding the briefcase as Ziggler moved the ladder, only to come crashing down in the middle of the ring, before The King of Strong Style returned to finally stand face to face with his NJPW rival.

Right before Corbin did the business, Nakamura was unable to connect with the Kinsasha as Styles landed a huge forearm of his own, but Corbin cleared the ring to stand tall.

What did you make of the incredible spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match?

