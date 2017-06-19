GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ronaldo.

Manchester United are preparing an incredible bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United fans forgot all about Antoine Griezmann when rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a sensational return to Old Trafford surfaced late last week.

It was initially reported that the Portuguese star wanted to leave Real Madrid, but it’s since been claimed by various outlets that the 32-year-old wants to sign for Man United this summer.

Since being accused of a £13 million tax fraud, Ronaldo is said to be ready to leave Spain. And where else to head but to the club where he became a superstar?

Article continues below

Ronaldo recently admitted he misses England and the way he was treated by United’s supporters. It’s possible those thoughts continue to run through his mind as he considers the next step in his career.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once," the four-time Ballon d’Or winner told La Sexta, per Sky Sports.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

Watch: The moment angry Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma in Italy U21 match

Watch: The moment angry Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma in Italy U21 match

"Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different.

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories."

Manchester United v Stoke City - Premier League

Man United are preparing a bid

It will take a sizeable fee to convince Real Madrid to sell - his release clause is an eye-watering £880m - but Man United believe they have the perfect offer for the Spanish champions.

According to the Mirror, the Europa League winners are preparing a £175m bid, plus David de Gea, for Ronaldo.

De Gea has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu and he could be the key piece of the biggest transfer of the summer.

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

Madrid could reinvest the money to sign Mbappe

By selling their star man for a nine-figure fee, Los Blancos would have the funds required to convince AS Monaco to sell their 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe this summer instead of trying to keep him for another year.

We should learn more about the situation today when Real president Florentino Perez goes public on the rumours surrounding Ronaldo.

But Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want the forward to leave. The Mirror’s report adds that the Frenchman has called Ronaldo on holiday to stress that he wants him to stay.

But it won’t be Zidane’s decision. And rejecting £175m plus De Gea, one of the world’s top goalkeepers, would be an extremely bold move.

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga

Should Real Madrid accept Man United's offer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Juan Mata
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

Watch: The moment angry Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma in Italy U21 match

Watch: The moment angry Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma in Italy U21 match

Cristiano Ronaldo said something suspicious to Pepe during Portugal 2-2 Mexico

Cristiano Ronaldo said something suspicious to Pepe during Portugal 2-2 Mexico

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again