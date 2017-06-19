Manchester United fans forgot all about Antoine Griezmann when rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a sensational return to Old Trafford surfaced late last week.

It was initially reported that the Portuguese star wanted to leave Real Madrid, but it’s since been claimed by various outlets that the 32-year-old wants to sign for Man United this summer.

Since being accused of a £13 million tax fraud, Ronaldo is said to be ready to leave Spain. And where else to head but to the club where he became a superstar?

Ronaldo recently admitted he misses England and the way he was treated by United’s supporters. It’s possible those thoughts continue to run through his mind as he considers the next step in his career.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once," the four-time Ballon d’Or winner told La Sexta, per Sky Sports.

"Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different.

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories."

Man United are preparing a bid

It will take a sizeable fee to convince Real Madrid to sell - his release clause is an eye-watering £880m - but Man United believe they have the perfect offer for the Spanish champions.

According to the Mirror, the Europa League winners are preparing a £175m bid, plus David de Gea, for Ronaldo.

De Gea has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu and he could be the key piece of the biggest transfer of the summer.

Madrid could reinvest the money to sign Mbappe

By selling their star man for a nine-figure fee, Los Blancos would have the funds required to convince AS Monaco to sell their 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe this summer instead of trying to keep him for another year.

We should learn more about the situation today when Real president Florentino Perez goes public on the rumours surrounding Ronaldo.

But Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want the forward to leave. The Mirror’s report adds that the Frenchman has called Ronaldo on holiday to stress that he wants him to stay.

But it won’t be Zidane’s decision. And rejecting £175m plus De Gea, one of the world’s top goalkeepers, would be an extremely bold move.

