Kylian Mbappe monaco.

Kylian Mbappe has decided which club he wants to leave AS Monaco for

Kylian Mbappe could become the most expensive footballer of all time this summer following a magnificent breakthrough campaign with AS Monaco.

The 18-year-old appears to possess all the tools required to become one of the world’s very best forwards.

He’s lightning quick, superb technically, creative, blessed with brilliant movement and, crucially, has a devastating eye for goal.

In 44 appearances in all competitions for Monaco last season, Mbappe netted an impressive 26 goals.

Six of those goals were scored in nine Champions League appearances - all in the knockout rounds against Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Mbappe has also impressed for France since making his international debut earlier this year, although he’s still yet to score his maiden goal for Les Bleus.

FBL-FRA-WC-2018-TRAINING

Mbappe is the real deal

As the 2016-17 season wore on, it became increasingly apparent that Mbappe is the real deal - and now just about every top club in Europe is attempting to secure his services.

The teenager has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or one day, hence why it will take an eye-watering fee to prise him away from the Stade Louis II.

Portugal v Mexico: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Real Madrid have already had a £103 million bid rejected, and Monaco are hoping the starlet will put pen to paper on a contract extension.

Mbappe has decided which club he wants to sign for

However, according to the front page of Spanish newspaper Marca today, Mbappe has decided he wants to leave Monaco this summer.

Moreover, he’s made a decision over which club he wants to join.

Mbappe has no shortage of potential suitors. As well as Madrid, the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the youngster in recent weeks.

But Marca understand Mbappe has decided he only wants to leave his current employers for Real Madrid.

How Perez and Ronaldo could speed the move up

Per the Daily Mail’s follow-up report, Mbappe’s potential move to the Bernabeu has been aided by the re-election of the club’s president Florentino Perez, who will remain in his role for another four years until 2021 after winning a third consecutive election uncontested.

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential exit, meanwhile, could help speed up the process of Mbappe’s move from Monaco to Madrid.

Portugal v Mexico: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Has Kylian Mbappe might the right decision - or will he regret joining Real Madrid? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Football
AS Monaco

