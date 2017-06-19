GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Liverpool linked with £61m move for world-class striker

Liverpool's transfer window has not exactly gone to plan so far after they were covered in controversy following their illegal pursuit of Southampton defender, Virgil van Dijk.

The Merseyside giants were humiliated and forced to apologise to the Saints, but Reds fans may be about to enjoy some positive news on the transfer front.

Jurgen Klopp left a lasting legacy at Borussia Dortmund and it seems their talisman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is keen on joining forces with his former manager again at Anfield.

According to Le Parisien, per Sky Sports, the Gabon striker is open to the move after previously declaring his intent to leave the German club this summer.

"If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer," he told French radio station RMC in January.

If he were to make the move to the Premier League, it is believed the 28-year-old would cost around £61m.

Klopp was the man who brought Aubameyang to Dortmund from Saint Etienne in 2013 and he has gone on to be a huge success in the Bundesliga.

Last season, he scored 31 goals in the German top-flight, one more than Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski as he collected the Golden Boot.

It would be a huge statement of intent by Liverpool if they could get the deal done, although, it could upset the Reds' current forward line, especially if Roma's Mohamed Salah arrives as well.

However, fans of the club would likely not care and would be excited about the extraordinary quality in depth their squad would have.

With Liverpool back in the Champions League, Aubameyang will certainly be tempted with the move and the way he spoke about Klopp back in April 2016 simply adds to the argument.

"I owe him [Klopp] a lot," he said to Sky Sports. "It was great to work with him and he taught me many things. If I play like this as a striker now, it is because of him a little bit."

Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Aubameyang in the same forward line? Premier League defences would have every right to be terrified.

Topics:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
Football

