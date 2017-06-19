Before this week, Manchester United fans would have thought the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo returning was little more than a pipe dream.

The 32-year-old recently admitted he misses England and the Red Devils but the thought that he would swap Real Madrid, where he recently added La Liga and Champions League winner’s medals to his collection, for the Premier League’s sixth-best club appeared pretty ridiculous.

But that was before it was reported that Ronaldo has informed Madrid of his desire to leave.

The story has dominated the back pages for the past few days. Ronaldo is said to be upset after he was accused of evading taxes and it’s since been claimed by The Sun that the four-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to complete a stunning return to United.

Ronaldo refused to comment on the situation when he spoke to the media following Portugal’s 2-2 draw against Mexico at the Confederations Cup, and that in itself is interesting.

If the reports claiming he wants to leave Spain are untrue, why didn’t he use his media obligations as a chance to put the rumours to bed?

Hopefully Ronaldo sheds some light on the situation on Wednesday, when Portugal take on Russia in their second group game.

Man Utd fans would love him back

Man United fans, of course, would love to see Cristiano return. Despite his advancing years, any player who is coming off a 42-goal season, including 10 goals in the final three rounds of the Champions League, is an asset.

Phil Neville reacts to rumour

Among those hoping to see Ronaldo back in United red is Phil Neville, who was fortunate enough to play with the Portugal international before signing for Everton in 2005.

On Sunday afternoon, Sky Sports tweeted a link to story claiming: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo interested in possibility of returning to Man Utd this summer.’

Neville responded with just two words: “Welcome home”.

The former England international later added that it “was a joke” after a journalist took aim at his tweet.

Imagine the hysteria, though, if Ronaldo does actually return to Old Trafford.

Fans laugh at Neville's tweet

Rival fans mocked Neville for his tweet, clearly believing that the transfer is never, ever going to happen.

