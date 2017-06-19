GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Arsenal in pole position to beat Everton to signing of Norwegian wonder kid

Arsenal's transfer activity this window has been fairly good at such an early stage, signing highly-rated Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac for free in early June.

The Bosnian is their only acquisition so far but the Gunners look destined to invest heavily with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette being pursued by Arsene Wenger.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's futures are still both up in the air but Arsenal fans can be happy with the intent shown by their club so far.

And, their second signing of the summer may not be a household name but it may prove to be a steal, with the FA Cup holders moving into pole position for the signature of Norwegian wonder kid, Sander Berge.

According to the Mirror, Wenger's side are the favourites to sign the Genk holding midfielder but will face competition from Everton, Sevilla and Monaco.

The Gunners have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old for months and believe they can get a deal done for around £18m.

Signing Berge would be a potential solution to their defensive midfield problems with both Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny failing to provide the necessary quality in depth.

Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey forged an effective partnership in the middle of the park for Arsenal towards the end of the season, but with Europa League football in 2017/18, the Gunners will need improved reinforcements.

Norway v Czech Republic - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Wenger is clearly a big fan of Berge given his comments back in May saying that if he does sign any player this window, they must be "top quality".

“First I think we have to keep 90 per cent of these players together and find one or two more who strengthen the group,” he said, per Independent.

“But we don’t need a lot. We don’t need many. But we need maybe top quality.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

“I think this group of players is good enough to come back.

“They have learned a lot and they have gone through difficult periods this season and they have bounced back in a very strong way.

“I think that will help them, absolutely, next season.”

Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez

