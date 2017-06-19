After months of speculation and heated exchanges between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor, the date for their much anticipated clash is finally set for August 26 in Las Vegas.

The showdown is expected to attract a massive audience and the two competitors are set to cash in on a large sum of money by simply entering the ring.

However, Lennox Lewis has slammed the event as 'ridiculous' and has also expressed that there is 'no point watching' the match.

Mayweather is the overwhelming favourite to win the contest as he boasts an impressive 49-0 record, but his two-year absence from the ring will provide his opponent with a glimmer of hope.

McGregor, on the other hand, has never competed in a boxing match before and will need to adapt himself to the boxing environment and rules in a short space of time.

Lewis also believes that the Irishman stands no chance of defeating the American and that he should not have taken up this challenge.

"I can't take it serious.

"Mayweather is the best in his weight class, no one can touch him in boxing. Every battle sport starts with hands but they are two totally different sports," the former world heavyweight champion said.

"Floyd will stop him. He is just too good at boxing for McGregor and McGregor is too inexperienced at boxing. He can't use his other styles."

The contest is set to break box office records and generate a windfall of revenue, but Lewis does not even want to consider watching the fight due to the one-sided nature.

“I wouldn’t buy it on pay-per-view – but I would be interested in the result.

"To me, I know who is going to win already, so there’s no point in watching it," he added.

However, the 51-year-old has no doubt that many others will watch and attend the showdown and that it will not hurt the sport in any way.

