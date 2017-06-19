In the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, most players in Europe universally agree that they would kill for both superstars in their team.

The two forwards have dominated the game since 2007, with either of the pair winning the Ballon d'Or ever since - Kaka was the last man to break up the duopoly.

In 2016/17, they were at it yet again with Messi scoring 54 goals in all competitions for Barcelona while Ronaldo scored 42 on his way to claiming the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid.

But, despite their achievements last season, one player is not convinced by the world-class pair and even went as far as to say they wouldn't even make it into his team.

Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic is the man who is seemingly desperate to defy footballing common sense.

"I would not replace anyone at Besiktas in favour of Messi or Ronaldo," Tosic told Fanatik, Goal.

"I love my team-mates and my team.

"Besides, I played against Ronaldo in the past and he never impressed me. He played like he was not even there."

It seems Tosic prefers the company of Ricardo Quaresma, Ryan Babel and Vincent Aboubakar, who all starred for the Black Eagles on their way to winning the Turkish Super Lig by four points.

Something tells us that even his colleagues will not believe his slightly overzealous comments but it is one way to earn a few hugs in the dressing room.

Tosic is not the first person in 2017 to challenge Messi and Ronaldo's dominance, with Brazilian national coach Tite saying that he believes his countryman Neymar has usurped the pair.

"In the last four months, the best is Neymar,' he said after Barcelona's amazing comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, per Daily Mail.

Former Argentina boss Edgardo Bauza also shared his opinion, saying back in March that the Brazilian superstar is ahead of his Barcelona teammate.

"It doesn't mean that he [Messi] is bad," he said, per The Sun. "For me, he's among the three best players in the world, but he's not the best. Today, Neymar is better.

However, Tosic's comments certainly outdo the South American duo.

