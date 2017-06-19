GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic makes ridiculous comment about Messi & Ronaldo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, most players in Europe universally agree that they would kill for both superstars in their team.

The two forwards have dominated the game since 2007, with either of the pair winning the Ballon d'Or ever since - Kaka was the last man to break up the duopoly.

In 2016/17, they were at it yet again with Messi scoring 54 goals in all competitions for Barcelona while Ronaldo scored 42 on his way to claiming the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But, despite their achievements last season, one player is not convinced by the world-class pair and even went as far as to say they wouldn't even make it into his team.

Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic is the man who is seemingly desperate to defy footballing common sense.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

Watch: The moment angry Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma in Italy U21 match

Watch: The moment angry Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma in Italy U21 match

"I would not replace anyone at Besiktas in favour of Messi or Ronaldo," Tosic told Fanatik, Goal.

"I love my team-mates and my team.

"Besides, I played against Ronaldo in the past and he never impressed me. He played like he was not even there."

Serbia v Portugal - UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier

It seems Tosic prefers the company of Ricardo Quaresma, Ryan Babel and Vincent Aboubakar, who all starred for the Black Eagles on their way to winning the Turkish Super Lig by four points.

Something tells us that even his colleagues will not believe his slightly overzealous comments but it is one way to earn a few hugs in the dressing room.

Tosic is not the first person in 2017 to challenge Messi and Ronaldo's dominance, with Brazilian national coach Tite saying that he believes his countryman Neymar has usurped the pair.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

"In the last four months, the best is Neymar,' he said after Barcelona's amazing comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, per Daily Mail.

Former Argentina boss Edgardo Bauza also shared his opinion, saying back in March that the Brazilian superstar is ahead of his Barcelona teammate.

"It doesn't mean that he [Messi] is bad," he said, per The Sun. "For me, he's among the three best players in the world, but he's not the best. Today, Neymar is better.

FC Barcelona - Training & Press Conference

However, Tosic's comments certainly outdo the South American duo.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

Watch: The moment angry Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma in Italy U21 match

Watch: The moment angry Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma in Italy U21 match

Cristiano Ronaldo said something suspicious to Pepe during Portugal 2-2 Mexico

Cristiano Ronaldo said something suspicious to Pepe during Portugal 2-2 Mexico

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again