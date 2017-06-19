After three successive seasons dominating the drivers' as well as the constructors' championships, with accolades shared between both their drivers Lewis Hamilton and ex-teammate Nico Rosberg, Mercedes have begun the 2017 campaign by being matched for pace and reliability by arch rivals Ferrari.

Hamilton returned to winning ways on the back of a phenomenal weekend in Canada, which helped him close the gap on leader Sebastian Vettel from 25 points to 12 after the seventh round.

A victory to savour for both the driver and the team as difficult outings at Sochi and Monaco hindered their progress, yet, Hamilton managed a win in between at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

However, the former world champion has called for consistency within the team to deliver impeccable performances for the rest of the calendar year in order to trounce their peers, securing the highest honours.

He believes the Mercedes AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ is still 'a working progress' as making it work to full potential is presently the prime concern for the reigning champions.

Speaking on the issue, the 32-year-old was quoted by Autosport saying: "For us, personally getting the car where we need it every weekend is definitely a challenge.

"But I think we've learned a lot from Monaco and I think we've learned a lot [from Canada]."

He asks for the same level of meticulousness and endurance towards diverse situations, which the team has shown for the last couple of weeks, as it is bound to produce favourable results, according to him.

"If we acquire the same diligence that we did in the past two weeks after every single race, even when we win, I'm pretty sure that we can continue to fight, and maybe not make the rollercoaster ride so up and down."

The three-time world champion commended the performance of individuals working behind the scenes, making deft analysis after an abysmal show in Monaco and knowing where to rectify their mistakes.

Hamilton added: "The teamwork, the engineering, was so much better.

"We really understood where we went wrong, we really understood where the car was wrong, why we couldn't activate the tyres.

"We came here with real knowledge, rather than an idea of what potentially might have been the case and 'we'll try a couple of them'. We came here with a real know-how of how to fix it."

The Brit registered the fastest lap of the race in Montreal, but he revealed recording such great timing was solely for data purposes rather than taking things for granted in the closing stages as he comfortably led the chasing pack at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit.

"It was not for fun," he continued, "I had not really needed to put the car on the limit during the race.

"When I come back and do my engineering I have to give back information, and I get a lot of that information from doing 70 laps of the track.

"There are several different states you can put the car in, and I was like 'one lap I need to put the car properly on the limit'.

"It was firstly to see how the tyres react - do they wake up, do they get better, do they get worse, does the car react differently on the kerbs?If I hadn't done that lap, I would have come out of an hour and 45 minutes, or whatever it is, with a little bit less information."

Highlighting the last race as a turnaround of sorts after underwhelming and inconsistent displays since the start of the season, Hamilton is ready to challenge Vettel while the UK-based outfit also surpassed Ferrari in the constructors' standings, following a brilliant one-two finish.

The rivalry resumes at the Azerbaijan GP on June 25.

