By rejecting the chance to sign a lucrative new contract last week, Gianluigi Donnarumma has made himself public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of AC Milan’s scorned supporters.

The 18-year-old, who has the potential to become the world’s best goalkeeper, stunned Milan by snubbing the contract offer and could now leave the San Siro as early as this summer.

Donnarumma’s current deal expires next summer, meaning the Rossoneri will lose him for free in 12 months time unless they cash in beforehand.

Reports in Italy suggest Milan have no intention of allowing Donnarumma to leave, regardless of the offers that come their way from Europe’s top clubs over the coming weeks.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Juventus have all been linked with the teenager in recent days.

Fans threw money at Donnarumma on Sunday

Donnarumma must have known his decision would lead to a pretty severe backlash - but he probably wasn’t expecting Milan fans to throw fake money at him during Sunday’s clash between Italy and Denmark at the Under-21 European Championships in Poland.

A flurry of notes rained down on Donnarumma’s goal towards the end of the first half and the game was temporarily halted as staff removed them.

Behind the goal from which the notes came, a banner reading ‘Dollarumma’ could also be seen.

Watch: Donnarumma's reaction after the match

After the match, reporters tried to get Donnarumma’s thoughts about the rather unfortunate incident.

The youngster didn’t stop to talk to the press but instead walked through the mixed zone, smiled and said: “See? Always smile!”

Donnarumma’s message? I’m not affected by your actions.

Mino Raiola: Donnarumma was bullied by Milan

The Italian’s colourful agent, Mino Raiola, has been doing more talking to the press this weekend.

He claims his client has been bullied by Milan and the decision has nothing to do with money.

"The situation had become too violent and hostile, so there was no way out," Raiola said as he spoke to Sky Sport Italia , Mediaset Premium and Rai Sport, per Goal. "We took a decision that we didn't want to take.

"It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened. Donnarumma's family was threatened, both with not playing anymore and threatened with death. You can't keep a player by threatening him.

"Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of bullying.”

Raiola continued: "We never even got to talk about money or release clauses, because we were not allowed to get that far, nor to think of what was best for Gigio.

"He was ready to sign a new contract, there were no doubts in his mind. They forced us to abandon the negotiations because of the environment created around him.

"I take the responsibility. They forced us. It was Milan that lost Donnarumma. He said to me, 'honestly Mino, I don't feel it is right to carry on negotiations when these people are insulting and threatening me and my family'.

"For example, there was a banner in front of the club headquarters. A club should protect its players and remove the banner. A club should support a player and encourage his career, not threaten him with having to be left in the stands."

Raiola also claims that he and his client are yet to speak to any club over a potential summer transfer.

"I have not spoken to any big club,” he added. “We do not have any agreement with any other team.

"He already had offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and big clubs when he was 14 years old, so if he wanted to go, he would've done earlier. I can assure you there will be no rapid transfer.

"I had already guaranteed we would not leave on a free transfer, so there was no rush to get the contract signed. I wanted a more gradual approach."

