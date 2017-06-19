Toni Nadal, uncle and coach of Rafa, has labelled Roger Federer as both the greatest of all time and the favourite for Wimbledon this year.

Speaking on the upcoming Grand Slam, the 56-year-old coach believes his nephew's chances are as high as they have been in six years, when Nadal made the final, the last time he truly performed at the event.

"If he plays like he did in Paris, I think he has chances to win. From 2011, year where he played the final, never played well there."

Toni believes the reason for the two-time Wimbledon champion's under-performance is easily explained, however.

"But it was basically due to knee issues and when you cannot move well with legs in Wimbledon you struggle to play. If we go there is because we have chances to win."

The most successful coach in the history of the sport didn't appear to have much doubt on who was favourite for the tournament, though, naming arguably the most famous man to grace the courts.

"We believe the main favourite to win the title is Federer", said Toni, evidently seeing the current world number four as his nephew's greatest threat.

"Then others like Murray or Kyrgios, but if Rafa plays like at Roland Garros he can try to win."

The absence of Novak Djokovic for 20th ranked Nick Kyrgios seems a strange call, but Nadal went on to back up his claim of Federer being the favourite, explaining why he thought Federer suffered his recent defeat to Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open.

"It's because Federer has not been playing for a while and it affects a little bit", Nadal said, before going on to explain why Rafa would avoid the same problem.

"In Rafael's case it's different. This week he will rest, next week he will practice in Mallorca and the other one we will organise some exhibition matches so that we can compete."

Despite looking to avoid the problem, the French Open champion isn't going to play any tournaments before Wimbledon, with Toni explaining that too.

"Rafael played more matches than expected and we believe he needs to rest."

Finally, he was asked one of the biggest questions in the sport: Who is the greatest player ever, Federer or Nadal?

His response was almost alarming in its certainty.

"Federer without any doubt.

"It's true, Rafa won more Masters 1000 titles, but Federer is above him in terms of weeks spent as world no. 1 and Grand Slam titles won.

"I don't know if they are the only ones, there is also Rod Laver who made history but who I don't know very well."

