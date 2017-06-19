GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho offers clear message on his Liverpool future amidst Barcelona reports

Football News
Currently in his native Brazil on holiday, Liverpool magician Philippe Coutinho yesterday inadvertently dropped a huge hint on where he'll be playing next season.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder recently helped Jurgen Klopp's men qualify for next season's Champions League for only the second time since 2009 - and is widely considered to be a key figure in bringing the glory days back to Merseyside.

Coutinho has been heavily linked to Barcelona in recent years but there is no questioning the special connection between himself and the Anfield support.

The Reds unveiled their new home kit for the 2017/18 campaign and the supremely talented No. 10 is certainly a fan.

Liverpool fans may struggle to hold back a smile upon seeing the photographs of Coutinho with his friends and family, which have been going viral on Twitter.

The photos shared on social media show Coutinho in the full kit whilst on his summer holiday in Brazil this week.

He also gave out the spanking new kits to many of his friends and family.

One of Coutinho's friends (on his left) did not appear to be quite so proud to be photographed in a Liverpool jersey.

Liverpool fans may quite rightly interpret these photos as evidence that their magical Brazilian midfielder will still be with them next season.

Fans of other clubs may quite rightly mock Coutinho and his friends for subscribing to the 'Full Kit W***er' dress code whilst on holiday.

Either way, these photos will definitely help Klopp and dedicated Liverpool fans sleep easier at night.

Coutinho recorded his best season in terms of goals in the 2016/17 campaign and was last week rewarded by Brazil coach Tite.

The young playmaker was named captain of the national team for the very first time as Brazil thrashed Australia 4-0 in an international friendly.

Expectations are already rising of Coutinho ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Brasil Global Tour: Australia v Brazil

