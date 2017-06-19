Official online NBA destination in the UK

Markelle Fultz.

Watch: Boston Celtics fan burns his Markelle Fultz jersey after 76ers trade

The Boston Celtics are expected to finalise a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers today that will see them give up the number one pick in this year's draft. 

The deal has been agreed in principle and just requires ratification from the league office. As part of the trade, the Celtics will receive the number three pick this year and two future first round picks. 

The Sixers are widely expected to select Washington point guard Markelle Fultz and Boston is rumoured to be keen on Josh Jackson from Kansas. 

When the C's won the draft lottery last month, they were seen as the likeliest destination for Fultz and everything pointed towards him heading to Massachusetts.

But this trade has thrown a spanner in the works and it provided a huge inconvenience, to say the least, for one Celtics fan in particular.

Upon getting the number one pick, and with Fultz looking certain to join Boston, a Celtics fan couldn't contain his excitement at the prospect of the talented point guard wearing the famous green uniform and prematurely purchased a custom-made jersey. 

Washington v Arizona

Though it seemed likely, it was never set in stone and definitely wasn't the best idea to go ahead and get a jersey with his name on it. 

To save himself the embarrassment, the fan duly decided to burn the jersey and the footage of this has been doing the rounds across social media. 

Fultz hasn't played a minute in the NBA and yet fans are already burning his jersey. It took LeBron James seven years to do that and nine years for Kevin Durant. The 20-year-old will be hoping that's the first and only jersey of his that is burnt.

Jersey burning has become a silly phenomenon in the NBA and has always been an over the top reaction to a player usually departing for another team in free agency. 

On a brighter note, the trade could well prove to be another masterstroke by general manager Danny Ainge as the Celtics will still get the player they want in the draft as well as acquiring more assets that could be used to trade for a star player. 

Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

With Paul George now on the trade market, Boston could now put together an interesting package to acquire the four-time All-Star with the hope of convincing him to sign an extension in Beantown.

The man nicknamed 'Trader Dan' will surely be eager to make more moves in the coming weeks.

