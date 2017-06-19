In what was a tense and intriguing past few days of top class golfing action, the US Open may be best remembered for a certain remake of a current hip-hop song from a spectator watching on.

Brian Harman was in action over in the States, and wasn't best pleased at a certain stunt by an on watching spectator.

When teeing off for a shot, Harman was rather disrupted in his rhythm, as one fan decided to belt out a part of Kendrick Lemar's current song: 'Be Humble'.

As shown in the video further down this article, Harman tees off to then be greeted by a certain line of the song by one of the locals.

Despite the call, he strolled off after the shot and glanced rather unimpressed in the direction of where the rowdy crowd member was based.

Sky Sports were covering the event, and their commentary team wasn't best impressed either by this mini stunt.

One member of the commentary team stated: "You wonder what the spectator would get screaming away, when having paid for a ticket, to watch the conclusion of one of the four great championships in our game."

You can watch the tee-shot in the below video, and also listen to the fallout from the heckle in the commentary box.

A rather stupid thing to say after a tee-shot, and a rather angry response from the commentator.

At the end of the weekend, it was Brooks Koepka who claimed this year's US Open crown, after an impressive few days on the course.

Koepka, who is ranked world number 22, managed to secure the title by finishing the tournament on 16 under, which equaled the record set by a certain Rory McIlroy a few years back in 2011.

The record meant that Koepka equaled the lowest 72-hole score in the event's history, making it a championship to remember for Koepka in the American sunshine.

