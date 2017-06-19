GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Brian Harman in action over the weekend.

Sky Sports commentator less than impressed with fan's antics at US Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In what was a tense and intriguing past few days of top class golfing action, the US Open may be best remembered for a certain remake of a current hip-hop song from a spectator watching on.

Brian Harman was in action over in the States, and wasn't best pleased at a certain stunt by an on watching spectator.

When teeing off for a shot, Harman was rather disrupted in his rhythm, as one fan decided to belt out a part of Kendrick Lemar's current song: 'Be Humble'.

Article continues below

As shown in the video further down this article, Harman tees off to then be greeted by a certain line of the song by one of the locals.

Despite the call, he strolled off after the shot and glanced rather unimpressed in the direction of where the rowdy crowd member was based.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Sky Sports were covering the event, and their commentary team wasn't best impressed either by this mini stunt.

One member of the commentary team stated: "You wonder what the spectator would get screaming away, when having paid for a ticket, to watch the conclusion of one of the four great championships in our game."

You can watch the tee-shot in the below video, and also listen to the fallout from the heckle in the commentary box.

A rather stupid thing to say after a tee-shot, and a rather angry response from the commentator.

At the end of the weekend, it was Brooks Koepka who claimed this year's US Open crown, after an impressive few days on the course.

Koepka, who is ranked world number 22, managed to secure the title by finishing the tournament on 16 under, which equaled the record set by a certain Rory McIlroy a few years back in 2011.

The record meant that Koepka equaled the lowest 72-hole score in the event's history, making it a championship to remember for Koepka in the American sunshine. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tiger Woods
US Open Golf
Ryder Cup
PGA Championships
Golf
Rory McIlroy
PGA Tour

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again