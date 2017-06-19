There are only a few clubs on the planet who could realistically finance a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

On top of the world record transfer fee it would cost to sign the Portuguese superstar - up to €200 million, according to reports - there’s also the small matter of his astronomical wages.

Ronaldo, on course to win a fifth Ballon d’Or award this year, might be 32 but there’s no way he’ll be leaving the Bernabeu if it means taking a pay cut.

The Spanish newspaper Marca claimed last week that only two clubs could afford Ronaldo: Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, several other clubs have also been linked with Ronaldo since it was announced he plans to leave the Bernabeu this summer, including Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich's response to Ronaldo reports

The Italian publications Gazetta dello Sport have claimed over the past few days that Bayern are interested in bringing the Portuguese to the Allianz Arena - and now the German outfit have responded to the reports via their official website.

And you have to say, it’s a magnificent response.

First of all, the photo used isn’t of Ronaldo. It’s of a red toy duck.

It’s accompanied by the headline: ‘The duck of the day for the Ronaldo rumour.’

Bayern Munich's statement

And here’s what Bayern have said about the matter…

“Rumours about FC Bayern swirl around the world daily via printed press, social media and whispers. Digital technology means news is spread with great speed, but sometimes stories come out that are simply not true,” the statement reads.

“Conveniently in German, the word “Ente” means both a duck and a hoax, which is why at fcbayern.com we will be bringing you the “Hoax of the day” presented by Franz the Bayern duck.

“The Italian sport paper Gazetto dello Sport has been reporting in recent days that FC Bayern are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. Following this publication, the rumour, as well as others, was picked up and spread further by numerous German media sources.

“Bayern’s Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had this to say: ‘We’re used to being the subject of intense transfer speculation during transfer windows. Normally we don’t comment on rumours, but in this case, we would like to make our position on Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely clear: This rumour is completely unfounded and must be consigned to the realms of fantasy.’”

Now *that’s* how you quash a transfer rumour.

Nobody seriously expected Ronaldo to join Bayern

In all seriousness, though, nobody expected Ronaldo to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Yes, they’re one of the world’s best clubs, but he’s far more likely to end up either at Old Trafford or the Parc des Princes because makes more sense from a financial perspective.

Bayern will continue competing for major titles without Madrid’s unsettled world-class forward.

