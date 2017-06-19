GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

McIlroy in action at the US Open over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy involved in Twitter altercation with Steve Elkington

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There seems like there is no love lost between both Rory McIlory and Steve Elkington as the two took to social media in a mini-feud.

Former Australian golfer Elkington decided to go and call McIlroy out over Twitter, questioning the Irishman's desire for the sport.

The tweet from Elkington stated: "Rory is so bored playing golf...without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank."

Article continues below

Though, of course, it wasn't long before McIlory got a hint of what was circulating on social media, and could not resist the urge to have a bite back at Elkington.

McIlory's response was one which really sent Twitter in to meltdown.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

His tweet read the following: "More like 200mil...not bad for a "bored" 28 year old...plenty more where that came from."

Underneath the tweet, McIlroy then attached a picture, which seems like a screenshot from Wikipedia portraying all his achievements and titles that he has won.

The screenshot highlights McIlroy's success at The Open Championship in 2014, and victories at the PGA Championship in both 2012 and 2014, along with other personal goals and achievements in his highly decorated career so far, as he aimed to put Elkington well and truly in his place.

The response from the Irishman went viral in a matter of seconds, as the social media network was loving this mini-feud between both McIlory and Elkington.

However, it did not end there between the pair.

Elkington then saw McIlroy's response and was quick to quote his tweet with a reaction, which can be seen below.

This only then led to McIlroy retaliating and taking things a bit further with the ex-pro.

It is safe to say that this could just be the start of an ongoing battle between these two renown names of the sport.

Don't think they will be sharing a round of golf together anytime soon, that's for sure.

As for McIlroy, he will now have to put his poor showing at the US Open behind him, and focus on upcoming tournaments instead.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Phil Mickleson
Tiger Woods
Ryder Cup
PGA Championships
Golf
Rory McIlroy
PGA Tour

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for WWE title ended at MITB

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

WWE's Money in the Bank event featured one interesting debut

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again