Football

Amazing goal.

Barcelona wonderkid Gerard Hernández scores unbelievable goal from own half

Football News
24/7

The next generation of La Liga stars were in action in the La Liga Promises tournament this week, with Barcelona crowned Champions in the 26th edition of the Under-12 competition.

Last season's winners, Villarreal, were beaten 3-1 in yesterday's final by La Masia's finest young stars.

Mini Barcelona captain Gerard Hernández took the plaudits after scoring a superb brace from midfield, including one jaw-dropping lob.

The Catalan giants, famed for having one of the best footballing academies in the world, are the most successful club in the competition's history, having won nine of the 26 La Liga Promises tournaments.

Every year, fans show up in great numbers to see the glittering stars of the next generation.

Those attending yesterday's final were fortunate enough to be treated to the goal of the tournament, with Gerard Hernández ending all hopes of a late Villarreal comeback.

The 'Yellow Submarine' had pulled a goal back late on to make it 2-1 but did not foresee the young Barcelona captain attempting an incredibly audacious long-range shot from well inside his own half.

We're surprised that 12-year-old's are even capable of kicking a ball this far, never mind having the confidence and quick wit to lob the opposition keeper.

The ball was rolled back to Hernández from the kick-off and most footballers would be considered wise to try and run down the clock at this late stage of the game.

Spotting the goalkeeper off his line, he instead elected to shoot with his first touch and the backtracking Villarreal keeper could get no way near the inch-perfect lob.

Remember this kid's name. Many children have played in this tournament and gone on to become legends of the game - Gerard Hernández appears to have the ability to join a host of illustrious names.

Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Fernando Torres are just three of many current senior stars who strutted their stuff at the La Liga Promises festival before achieving fame and recognition.

