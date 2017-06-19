It was an unbelievably proud couple of days for Brooks Koepka as he secured his first ever US Open title.

The victory was made that even bit sweeter for Koepka as he won the competition on home soil, as a proud American.

In what was a fiercely competitive few days of golf over in the States, it was Koepka who came out on top to record the title on his fifth attempt as he pipped both Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman to the main prize.

Article continues below

Matsuyama and Harman finished in tied second, though, it could of been a lot better for Harman, who headed into the final day of action in the lead.

On what was a frantic final day of action at the US Open, Koepka managed three birdies in a row from the 14th, which also meant that the American had matched a certain record.

Article continues below

Koepka had equalled the record set by Rory McIlroy back in 2011, for the lowest ever winning score at a US Open of 16 under.

It was some achievement for Koepka, who also in the process claimed his first ever Major in his career.

It was a US Open that started off in surprising fashion, with Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson all missing the cut.

The American could not contain his excitement, as he took to social media and tweeted a shot of him holding his brand new trophy.

The picture showed Koepka kissing his US Open title in the glorious American sunshine, and he captured the tweet: "That winning feeling."

Following his fantastic success at the US Open, Koepka will now be hoping that this is just the start of his trophy spree, as he will look to build on this triumph in the coming months.

But, for now anyway, Koepka can bask in his glory and enjoy his success.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms