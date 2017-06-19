The 2017 NBA draft takes place on Thursday and excitement is certainly building as it's one of the most intriguing in recent years.

The interest in this year's draft has been intensified with the news that the Boston Celtics will be trading their number one pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Therefore, it is widely expected that the Sixers will be selecting Washington point guard Markelle Fultz.

That will allow them to add a dynamic young point guard to a talented core including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric.

He is just the type of player the 76ers have been crying out for and can elevate them into playoff contention in the years to come.

Celtics fans were excited at the prospect of seeing the 19-year-old line up at TD Garden but that excitement has now shifted over to Philly.

Fans in the City of Brotherly Love have been overjoyed with the thought of Fultz joining their team, especially after Embiid posted a picture on social media next to a locker with the youngster's name on it.

But it's fair to say not everybody could see the hype being generated for Fultz, including fellow top draft prospect Josh Jackson.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Jackson appeared to take a subtle shot at the young guard with a cryptic post that said: "lol anybody with the smallest bit of talent can look good and lose it's not that hard"

The Kansas product - who is expected to be selected by the Celtics with the number three pick they acquired from the Sixers - is referring to the fact that, despite his impressive numbers in his lone season in Washington, Fultz led the team to a losing record.

The Huskies finished 9-22 and were barely competitive throughout the campaign. With the tweet, it seems as though Jackson was poking fun at the excitement about a player who couldn’t elevate his team and put up great numbers simultaneously.

There is certainly some friendly competition in the draft this year, which isn't something we've seen often before.

Fultz himself admitted he has a rivalry with fellow point guard Lonzo Ball who is likely to be selected at number two by the Los Angeles Lakers.

All of this has combined to make it one of the most eagerly anticipated drafts and we're now just days away from their names being called out by Commissioner Adam Silver at Barclays Center so they can prepare for life in the NBA and do their talking on the court.