Problems are still ongoing for Mercedes involving their cars as they continue to look into resolving various issues with their motors.

The issue has been ongoing following the Canadian Grand Prix a couple of weeks ago, where representatives of Mercedes revealed there were certain problems with their vehicles.

The top boss of the company Toto Wolff has come out and said that there are still 'question marks' regarding the current set-up.

Following a poor display at the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes did claw back a lot of pride at the Canadian GP, as Lewis Hamilton was crowned with the title.

Wolff mentioned after the Canadian GP that he and the rest of the team were looking into resolutions as to why there had been so many tyre-related issues with their cars, which very much affected the performance of their drivers.

When talking to ESPN, Wolff admitted that the success at Canada doesn't cover over the cracks of what has been a mixed season so far.

"I never feel that. Monaco looked pretty grim but we didn't give into depression and Montreal looked pretty great, but I wouldn't say that the problems are solved," stated Wolff.

"We understood it much better, another set of valuable data points, now we have to move to Baku."

It was a solid victory for Hamilton at the Canadian GP, though, fellow driver Valtteri Bottas finished not that far behind in 2nd place, and Wolff admitted that certain issues regarding grip with Bottas' car affected his performance.

"Although we had pretty similar set ups, Lewis' grip level was increasing throughout qualifying and Valtteri's grip level was decreasing throughout the session," claimed Wolff.

"For no obvious reasons. These are the little question marks that remain and we have to just get on top of."

All eyes will be on Mercedes during the next Grand Prix, which takes place in Azerbaijan, but one thing is for certain, Hamilton and Bottas will be hoping for a repeat of Montreal.

