Football

Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah's agent responds to rumours he's about to sign for Liverpool

Football News
24/7

Mohamed Salah to Liverpool is threatening to become one of the most protracted transfers of the summer.

The Reds have been struggling to agree a fee with Roma for the former Chelsea man, having seen an initial £28million bid turned down, per the Liverpool Echo.

It's thought the Serie A runners-up are holding out for around £40million.

The 24-year-old will not be coming on the cheap, but perhaps that's unsurprising given the 19 goals and 12 assists he provided in all competitions last season.

Jurgen Klopp can't afford for this to turn into another saga that all comes to nothing.

Liverpool's pursuit of Virgil van Dijk ended in embarrassing fashion as the club issued a formal apology to Southampton, but there has been more promising news on the Salah front.

A friend of the midfielder's, Mohamed Ali, took to Facebook over the weekend to post a picture of himself with the player. It's now been mysteriously deleted, but you can see what he posted below.

Of course, it's the caption that has been attracting attention, with Ali writing:

"Good luck bro in Liverpool, you are a legend and you deserve to be in Anfield."

Salah's agent speaks out

Naturally, it got a lot of fans excited. The prospect of Salah joining their attack is a tantalising one, and the message seemed to all but confirm he will be on Merseyside next season.

Or did it? Salah's agent has once again taken to Twitter to weigh in with his opinion, and his comment makes for some interesting reading.

This doesn't mean Salah won't be joining Liverpool, but it suggests it's far from a done deal.

Liverpool fans are disappointed 

It wasn't long before fans started to pick up on his tweet and it's clear it wasn't what they wanted to hear. 

Klopp is keen to add depth to his attack, as Sadio Mane's absences through injury and through his time at the AFCON had a huge impact on his side's title hopes.

Next season, the Reds will also have Champions League football to contend with, so Salah would add another option out wide. Until he's officially unveiled as a Liverpool player, however, maybe it's best not to get too carried away.

How much is Salah worth? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Football
Liverpool

