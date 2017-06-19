Clubs often use pre-season tours as an opportunity to expand their international fanbase and rake in some extra cash ahead of the new campaign.

Considering the money on offer for this kind of venture, it’s not uncommon for teams to travel to the other side of the world in the lead-up to serious competition.

This year Arsenal are kicking off their preparation with a trip to Australia to face A-League champions Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers in July.

Despite being mere friendlies, the matches are sure to draw huge numbers of Gunners fans hoping to watch the likes of Alexis Sanchez in action Down Under.

The club social media team are striving to maximise excitement prior of the clash at ANZ Stadium and have released a hilarious video of their players preparing for their Australian adventure.

The clip – published on the official Arsenal YouTube channel – sees a host of first-team stars attempting to learn some local slang and makes for comical viewing.

Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck, Alex Iwobi, Olivier Giroud, Nacho Monreal and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all have a go at pronouncing typical Australian phrases including “chuck a uey” and “fair dinkum”.

To their credit, there are some decent efforts from each of the players – but one man simply blows the competition away.

CLEAR WINNER

Oxlade-Chamberlain – a renowned joker in the Arsenal dressing room – approaches the task a lot more seriously than some of his colleagues.

The 23-year-old almost sounds like he grew up in Sydney when prompted to say things like “let me whack on me trackies” and “I’ll just chuck a sickie”.

Eager to continue showing off his flawless impersonation, he goes off script at the end of the video and continues: “Are we done already mate? I was just getting going.

“Is that Alexis Sanchez? Alexis, g’day mate! I love you mi amigo. Take care, mate. She’ll be right.”

Check out the full video below.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Oxlade-Chamberlain has now all but confirmed legendary status among Australian Arsenal fans, and they others all over the world will be hoping he remains at the club longer than recent speculation suggests.

According to the Daily Mail, the midfielder has attracted the interest of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City as his future at the Emirates becomes increasingly uncertain.

The Gunners could yet offer Oxlade-Chamberlain a fresh contract – though if another club chooses to match his £40 million valuation, it could prove impossible to turn down.

