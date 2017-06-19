Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to raid Benfica's defence once again, following the recent acquisition of Swedish centre-half Victor Lindelof.

The Red Devils have three weeks until pre-season begins but Mourinho would prefer to see this summer's transfer dealings completed early.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have lodged a €35m bid for Benfica's first choice right back.

Antonio Valencia was the first choice right-back at Old Trafford last season but the Ecuadorian winger will be 32 by the time the 2017/18 campaign kicks off and wing-back is not considered his natural position.

Mundo Deportivo expect Benfica to reject Manchester United's €35m offer for 23-year-old Nelson Semedo due to supposed interest from PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City too.

Young Nelson Semedo is currently away at the Confederations Cup with Portugal but was an unused substitute in their opening group game against Mexico.

He broke into the Benfica first team in 2015 and has quickly gained a reputation as one of the finest young full-backs in European football.

Semedo, blessed with pace and excellent tackling abilities, reportedly has a €60m release clause at Benfica.

Mundo Deportivo believe the Lisbon club are expecting a minimum of €40m for their talented young asset.

Having won the Europa League in May, Manchester United will surely have no problem competing with the top European clubs.

The Red Devils managed to acquire Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan without the offer of Champions League football last summer.

23-year-old Nelson Semedo will be best advised to focus on the Confederations Cup for now but he may find some very lucrative offers coming his way over the transfer window.

If he were to join the ranks at Old Trafford, you must wonder what kind of future Matteo Darmian has under Mourinho.

