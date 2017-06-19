GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Floyd Mayweather could be fighting Connor McGregor with a title on the line..

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor could end up fighting for belt

The World Boxing Council (WBC) says there is real consideration about putting one of their belts on the line for the upcoming super-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

The bout is set for August 26 and will be fought at super-welterweight, representing McGregor's first professional bout, whereas his opponent Mayweather sits on an undefeated record of 49-0.

With ticket at PPV prices set to be sky high, the two of them will be making an enormous amount of money regardless, but now there may be a physical prize for them to fight for, if the WBC decide to put one of their belts up for grabs.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that there are indeed thoughts about putting the WBC Diamond Belt on the line - an honorary Championship that is used for historic fights.

Whether McGregor should be competing for such a championship, given his lack of any experience in the sport, would appear to be the only thing holding it back, as the scale of the fight is certainly worthy.

A string of former boxers and commentators have criticised the fight, however, calling it something of a sideshow, rather than a proper boxing match.

On the potential of a title fight, Sulaiman said: "Maybe, I don't know. I'm not against it. Of course this is a WBC board decision but we have to celebrate that boxing is having world attention regardless.

"He was great, retired a millionaire and was a great icon for the sport. Now he has decided to return and fight a mixed martial arts superstar so it is difficult to evaluate," the WBC president said of Mayweather.

IBF World Championship Boxing

Going on to give his opinion on McGregor, he said: "When you have a Muay Thai fighter in Thailand, they make their career and then they jump into international boxing and many have been very successful.

"McGregor has been successful in MMA but in boxing rules it's going to be a very difficult challenge for him."

Sulaiman was also unclear about whether this fight should affect rankings. 

UFC 205: Weigh-ins

"I don't know if we would rank Floyd Mayweather after this fight," he said.

"We need to receive from the promoter if they want any intervention from a boxing organisation. We do medicals, we do drug testing, weigh-ins and specific boxing matters that helps the promoter with the organisation to conduct safely an event.

"We haven't received anything yet and we don't know what Mayweather wants to do."

