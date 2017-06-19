This time next week it’ll be exactly two months until the most lucrative fight in boxing history takes place in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor was finally announced last week following months of intense speculation and tickets are already being sold on the black market for £13,500 ahead of the bizarre yet intriguing bout on August 26.

Everyone wants to see if UFC superstar McGregor really is capable of pulling off arguably the biggest shock in boxing history.

Although Mayweather is now 40 years old and hasn’t fought since defeating Andre Berto back in September 2015, the American is still the overwhelming favourite to win this fight.

The bookmakers currently have Mayweather as 1/6 on to record the 50th and final victory of his illustrious career. McGregor, meanwhile, is priced at around 5/1 - not great odds, really - to cause a spectacular upset.

Schaub's bold $100k bet on Mayweather v McGregor

While most boxing fans aren’t feeling remotely optimistic for McGregor - despite the huge success he’s enjoyed over recent years in UFC - one man has put a huge bet on the Irishman to spring a surprise.

McGregor’s former UFC teammate Brendan Schaub has placed a €100,000 (£78,500) bet on Mayweather’s next opponent. Not to defeat the boxing legend, but to beat him in one of the 12 rounds.

“I bet Max Kellerman $100,000 that Conor McGregor wins a round and will touch him. Obviously, the touch him one’s a joke, but he will win a round, people will be surprised,” Schaub revealed on the Big Brown Takedown, per The Sun.

“He’s going to be so much longer, his jab’s going to land early on, from so many different angles.

“I’m not saying he’s going to out-jab the f*** out of him. He’s going to land some jabs. Floyd is going to adjust quick.

“Floyd’s going to be like, ‘Oh f***, I didn’t realise he was going to be that quick!’

“He’s going to bully him the way [Marcos] Maidana did. He’s going to bully him for a little bit.”

Can Conor McGregor actually box?

However, based on recently-uploaded footage showing McGregor sparring with the South African boxer Chris van Heerden, Mayweather shouldn’t have too much to worry about on the night.

