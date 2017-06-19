There is barely a headline right now that doesn't feature the name Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the last few days, the Real Madrid hitman has become the biggest story of the summer as it has emerged he wants to leave the Bernabeu after eight extremely successful years.

With three Champions League triumphs in the past four seasons and breaking the club's five-year La Liga duck last season, it's safe to say CR7 will depart the club on a high.

Article continues below

But why is he leaving? The Spanish authorities have charged the legendary forward with tax fraud to the tune of around £14 million.

Ronaldo insists his conscience is clear, but he is hurt by the way the Spanish authorities have handled the situation. Reports that Real Madrid reacted by asking media outlets not to show Ronaldo in a Real Madrid shirt did not go down well either.

Article continues below

However, just a few weeks ago, Ronaldo was finally announced as the FIFA cover star for the 2018 iteration of the game.

After featuring on the cover of two Pro Evolution Soccer games in the past, it had become assumed that the Portuguese superstar was associated with that game while longtime rival Lionel Messi had become synonymous with FIFA.

What was a great reveal at first could now turn out to be a nightmare for EA Sports given the turn of events and Ronaldo's desire to leave Real Madrid.

The former Manchester United man could plausibly leave Spain before the game comes out making the cover old already. While EA could do some last-minute rebranding to ensure that is adjusted, The Mirror believes there is every chance the release date could be pushed back as a result.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Ronaldo plays a part in FIFA's new staple mode, The Journey.

Players are going to have the chance to follow Alex Hunter once again as he makes a name for himself in the game, but some images released have shown that Ronaldo has some interaction with him.

Whether Real Madrid are featured prominently in that scenario, however, remains to be seen.

As a result, it's best for everyone that Ronaldo makes his move sooner rather than later.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms