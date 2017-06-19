Ricky Hatton knows who he's rooting for in the upcoming clash between Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor, but he isn't a fan of it happening.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5Live, the former champion said: “I cant say I’m a fan of it. I’m a fan of UFC, a fan of McGregor – he’s got character, he’s exciting, entertaining, value for money.

"I hope I don’t upset any Irish fans or Conor, but I can’t get excited about this fight one bit."

He did, however, briefly have something positive to say.

"It’s going to be great entertainment – that’s the most complimentary I can be about it. It’s two different sports.”

Hatton faced Mayweather a decade ago where he suffered the first loss of his career with a 10th round stoppage, and his former rival is an overwhelming favourite.

“When I look at some of the people Mayweather has beaten like Saul Alvarez – he’s not going to be as big a puncher as Alvarez, and he couldn’t lay a glove on him. I feel embarrassed to say this but I’d be very surprised if (McGregor) wins a round."

Despite this, Hatton is rooting for the underdog, putting his support behind McGregor in no uncertain terms, even if he considers an upset incredibly unlikely.

“I hope he does well. I hope he wins. There’s no doubt whose corner I’m in, but if you’re asking me to be brutally honest, I can’t see anything other than a shut-out for Mayweather. I think it could be a 12-round onslaught, to be honest with you."

And with the fighters set to make unbelievable amounts of money for this fight - Mayweather alone is reported to be making $100m - Hatton understands why the fight is happening, even if he doesn't agree with it.

“Boxing and UFC have to take the blame for it – I don’t think you can blame the fighters because it’s going to be a stack of money.

“Good luck to the boys. Who’s going to turn their back on that? I just can’t say I’m a fan of this. I’m fans of both sports but they’re their own individual sports and they should stick to their own.”

