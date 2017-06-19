GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Former World Champion Hatton believes the fight will be great entertainment..

Ricky Hatton isn't a fan of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Football News
24/7

Ricky Hatton knows who he's rooting for in the upcoming clash between Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor, but he isn't a fan of it happening.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5Live, the former champion said: “I cant say I’m a fan of it. I’m a fan of UFC, a fan of McGregor – he’s got character, he’s exciting, entertaining, value for money.

"I hope I don’t upset any Irish fans or Conor, but I can’t get excited about this fight one bit."

He did, however, briefly have something positive to say.

"It’s going to be great entertainment – that’s the most complimentary I can be about it. It’s two different sports.”

Hatton faced Mayweather a decade ago where he suffered the first loss of his career with a 10th round stoppage, and his former rival is an overwhelming favourite.

“When I look at some of the people Mayweather has beaten like Saul Alvarez – he’s not going to be as big a puncher as Alvarez, and he couldn’t lay a glove on him. I feel embarrassed to say this but I’d be very surprised if (McGregor) wins a round."

Despite this, Hatton is rooting for the underdog, putting his support behind McGregor in no uncertain terms, even if he considers an upset incredibly unlikely.

Dominic Akinlade and Nathan Gorman Boxing Press Conference

“I hope he does well. I hope he wins. There’s no doubt whose corner I’m in, but if you’re asking me to be brutally honest, I can’t see anything other than a shut-out for Mayweather. I think it could be a 12-round onslaught, to be honest with you."

And with the fighters set to make unbelievable amounts of money for this fight - Mayweather alone is reported to be making $100m - Hatton understands why the fight is happening, even if he doesn't agree with it.

“Boxing and UFC have to take the blame for it – I don’t think you can blame the fighters because it’s going to be a stack of money.

“Good luck to the boys. Who’s going to turn their back on that? I just can’t say I’m a fan of this. I’m fans of both sports but they’re their own individual sports and they should stick to their own.”

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

