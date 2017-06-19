Reigning Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg has dismissed reports that he plays "psycho games".

Toto Wolff, Rosberg's former boss at Mercedes, recently gave an interview to the Daily Mail, where he was reported as calling the German driver "vicious" in his pursuit of the Championship last season.

In a season where he went up against teammate Lewis Hamilton, Wolff allegedly said that Rosberg played "psycho games" in order to overcome the challenge of the Brit.

Rosberg, however, was dismissive of any reports.

"I know what Toto really thinks about me, so I don't care what an English newspaper writes," he said.

"Last Tuesday, we collected EUR 600,000 for blind children at a charity event together."

The relationship between the former teammates has been surrounded by speculation of ill-feeling, and recently Rosberg felt prompted to comment, saying: "From time to time I read what is on the internet. But this chapter is closed for me.

"It's funny because it just doesn't affect me anymore. I won my battle. I just hope we can laugh together again one day."

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton went into the 2016 season with Hamilton the reigning champion, having beaten his teammate into second place the previous year.

The two of them swapped leads throughout the season, even suffering incidents during races - one of which saw the two retire during the Spanish Grand Prix after a collision.

Another, at the Austrian Grand Prix, saw Hamilton booed on the podium, even though race stewards later gave Rosberg a ten-second penalty for causing the collision.

After losing the Championship lead to Hamilton in Hungary, Rosberg would see himself penalised further in Germany by performing an illegal overtaking manoeuvre. He rebounded with three consecutive victories, however, to regain the lead in the Championship, eventually clinching it with a second-placed finish in Abu Dhabi.

Rosberg announced his retirement from the sport shortly afterwards, believing he had reached the pinnacle of his career.

