GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Nico Rosberg doesn't seem to care about reports in the English media.

Nico Rosberg doesn't care what the papers say about his Mercedes relationship

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Reigning Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg has dismissed reports that he plays "psycho games".

Toto Wolff, Rosberg's former boss at Mercedes, recently gave an interview to the Daily Mail, where he was reported as calling the German driver "vicious" in his pursuit of the Championship last season.

In a season where he went up against teammate Lewis Hamilton, Wolff allegedly said that Rosberg played "psycho games" in order to overcome the challenge of the Brit.

Article continues below

Rosberg, however, was dismissive of any reports.

"I know what Toto really thinks about me, so I don't care what an English newspaper writes," he said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

"Last Tuesday, we collected EUR 600,000 for blind children at a charity event together."

The relationship between the former teammates has been surrounded by speculation of ill-feeling, and recently Rosberg felt prompted to comment, saying: "From time to time I read what is on the internet. But this chapter is closed for me.

"It's funny because it just doesn't affect me anymore. I won my battle. I just hope we can laugh together again one day."

BT Sport Industry Awards 2017

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton went into the 2016 season with Hamilton the reigning champion, having beaten his teammate into second place the previous year.

The two of them swapped leads throughout the season, even suffering incidents during races - one of which saw the two retire during the Spanish Grand Prix after a collision.

Another, at the Austrian Grand Prix, saw Hamilton booed on the podium, even though race stewards later gave Rosberg a ten-second penalty for causing the collision.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

After losing the Championship lead to Hamilton in Hungary, Rosberg would see himself penalised further in Germany by performing an illegal overtaking manoeuvre. He rebounded with three consecutive victories, however, to regain the lead in the Championship, eventually clinching it with a second-placed finish in Abu Dhabi.

Rosberg announced his retirement from the sport shortly afterwards, believing he had reached the pinnacle of his career.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again