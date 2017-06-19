Oscar hit the headlines on Sunday after footage emerged of the Brazilian playmaker sparking a brawl while playing for Shanghai SIPG against Guangzhou R&F.

The former Chelsea star kicked the ball at two Guangzhou R&F players within the space of as many seconds and was then pushed to the ground.

While Oscar lay prone on the deck with his head in his hands, the two sets of players - plus the coaching staff of both teams - then went crazy. Chaos well and truly ensued.

Oscar wasn’t punished for his role in the altercation and the Chinese Super League fixture finished 1-1, with the Brazilian setting up his compatriot Hulk for Shanghai’s equaliser on the store of half-time.

However, there’s another video from Sunday’s match involving Oscar that you probably haven’t seen.

Oscar's woeful control v Guangzhou R&F

Although he was inconsistent at Chelsea, Oscar’s technique was always pretty decent.

The 25-year-old possessed excellent close control and a decent first touch, which makes this next video all the more surprising.

Filmed by one of the 10,000 spectators inside the Yuexiushan Stadium, Oscar received a simple, pass along the ground.

But his control let him down badly, much to the amusement of the home supporters, who cheered in unison.

Even one of the Guangzhou R&F players applauded the crowd for their reaction.

Watch the footage here...

Had Oscar been affected by the brawl? Did the ball take a nasty bobble? Was it just a sh*t piece of control?

Either way, it was rubbish.

That’s the sort of technique we’re more used to seeing every Wednesday night at 5-a-side.

Fifty-two million pounds. You’re having a laugh.

