GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Oscar shanghai.

Video of Oscar’s rubbish control in Chinese Super League match emerges

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Oscar hit the headlines on Sunday after footage emerged of the Brazilian playmaker sparking a brawl while playing for Shanghai SIPG against Guangzhou R&F.

The former Chelsea star kicked the ball at two Guangzhou R&F players within the space of as many seconds and was then pushed to the ground.

While Oscar lay prone on the deck with his head in his hands, the two sets of players - plus the coaching staff of both teams - then went crazy. Chaos well and truly ensued.

Article continues below

Oscar wasn’t punished for his role in the altercation and the Chinese Super League fixture finished 1-1, with the Brazilian setting up his compatriot Hulk for Shanghai’s equaliser on the store of half-time.

However, there’s another video from Sunday’s match involving Oscar that you probably haven’t seen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Oscar's woeful control v Guangzhou R&F

Although he was inconsistent at Chelsea, Oscar’s technique was always pretty decent.

The 25-year-old possessed excellent close control and a decent first touch, which makes this next video all the more surprising.

Shanghai v Western Sydney - Asian Champions League

Filmed by one of the 10,000 spectators inside the Yuexiushan Stadium, Oscar received a simple, pass along the ground.

But his control let him down badly, much to the amusement of the home supporters, who cheered in unison.

Even one of the Guangzhou R&F players applauded the crowd for their reaction.

Watch the footage here...

Had Oscar been affected by the brawl? Did the ball take a nasty bobble? Was it just a sh*t piece of control?

Either way, it was rubbish.

That’s the sort of technique we’re more used to seeing every Wednesday night at 5-a-side.

Fifty-two million pounds. You’re having a laugh.

FBL-CHN-SIPG

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Oscar
Brazil Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again