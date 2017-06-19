Drama was to be expected in the highly anticipated rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night – but nobody would have predicted that sort of finish.

Both men showcased their dominance throughout the contest, but the story of the fight was the low blows the Son of God was landing on Krusher – something referee Tony Weeks didn’t see or act upon.

CONTROVERSY

Instead, the American maintained his unbeaten record with a thumping right hand that staggered the Russian in the eighth-round, and the follow-up shots saw the referee jump in and wave off the contest which many are claiming was the wrong decision.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As expected, Kovalev wasn’t too happy with the finish as he felt he could continue, admitting that the only thing that hurt him was his bitter rival connecting with low blows and his team is now hoping to overturn that decision, or at least meet one final time.

Ward doesn’t seem too interested in it, though, as he revealed after the fight that he could move up to cruiserweight or the heavyweight division, something he claims is a dream of his.

Article continues below

If his trainer – Virgil Hunter- has his way, he’ll skip the cruiserweight division entirely and head for the booming heavyweight division, where he’s singled out Anthony Joshua as a potential opponent.

Of course, Ward could find it tricky remaining in that division with some talented fighters there, but Joshua is the fighter the world is talking about after his stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko in April.

S.O.G VS. AJ?

There’s a big size difference, but the rewards could be massive and Hunter believes Ward could outbox the heavyweight champion if they meet inside of a ring.

According to Boxing News 24, Hunter said: “Fighting a bigger man, it doesn’t have to do with size or anything.

“It has to do with his attributes and their attributes. If you were to single out one thing to make it a competitive fight for yourself, you take that chance because that’s what he’s here for.

“I’d like to see him fight Anthony Joshua. I’m serious. I’m not playing, I’m serious. I think that would be a very interesting fight. I believe he can outbox Anthony Joshua.

“There are things about Joshua that I see. Now, he’s a good kid, I do him and he’s swell but I’m telling you. I see things with him in particular and he’s the best.

“But styles make fights. Styles make fights. It would be a waste of time to go to cruiser, just leapfrog.”

You can’t blame them for wanting to cash-in on AJ’s popularity, but at the same, it would be a genuine test for Ward to move up and defeat a man much bigger than him.

If this can somehow happen and he can come out of the other end the victor, then there’s no doubt who the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet is.

Is Andre Ward vs. Anthony Joshua a huge mismatch? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms