GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ballack has made a bold prediction about Ronaldo's future .

Michael Ballack predicts where Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing next season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made an 'irreversible' decision to leave Real Madrid, and the football world is now awaiting his next move.

When sources like the BBC and Marca confirmed the Portuguese wanted to quit the Bernabeu, it sent Manchester United fans into meltdown.

There are very few clubs who would be able to afford the combination of his transfer fee and wages, even if he is 32, which is why United seem to be in pole position.

Article continues below

The Chinese Super League remains an option, but a player of Ronaldo's calibre should be playing at the highest possible level.

A reunion with United would not only satisfy the game's romantics, it would also make sense.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Jose Mourinho wants to add a goalscorer to his ranks following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Ronaldo netted 38 times last season.

Of course, it's not quite as straightforward as that, and any potential deal still looks a long way off.

Besides, it's far from certain that CR7 will definitely quit Madrid. This isn't the first time he's been unhappy in the Spanish capital, and in the past, the club have always been able to brush their differences with the player under the carpet.

On this occasion, it relates to a legal case in which Ronaldo is accused of tax fraud amounting to £13million.

The forward doesn't think he has received enough support from Los Blancos officials, but it remains to be seen if he'll have a change of heart once things settle down.

Ballack has made a prediction 

Michael Ballack certainly thinks that will be the case. The World Cup winner has been speaking about Ronaldo, and he has made a surprising prediction about how the situation will pan out.

"I think it's an emotional situation right now… all I can say is he's playing at a fantastic club," he told Omnisport, via Sportskeeda.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo of
"And I'm sure he's happy at that club. It's a bit of a difficult situation right now. But he's experienced enough to handle it as well and find a good solution for himself.

"Real Madrid is a fantastic club and I don't see him at another club right now."

If Ronaldo ultimately opts to stay at Madrid, he will have to be careful not to burn too many bridges this summer, or the decision may be taken out of his hands.

Should Ronaldo stay at Real? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again