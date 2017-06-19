WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Carmella and James Ellsworth.

WWE Superstars react to women's MITB match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The highly-anticipated first ever female WWE Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match went down last night on pay-per-view (PPV) from St. Louis, Missouri, and the WWE Universe was not happy with how it concluded.

In recent years, the WWE has really been trying to push the 'Women's Revolution' of professional wrestling by giving its female competitors a ton of opportunities to show their full potential inside the squared circle, much like the men get to week after week. The revolution really took off when Charlotte Flair entered into her rivalry with Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship.

Flair and Banks were a part of the first ever female Hell In A Cell and Falls Count Anywhere Matches during their program together, in addition to a great Ironman Match as well. Over on SmackDown Live the revolution continued, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss met in the first ever women's Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Live Women's Title. 

Article continues below

Fast-forward months later, and they now have held the first ever female MITB Ladder Match. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina all competed in their first ladder-style match at last night's MITB PPV, with Carmella emerging victorious in an extremely controversial way. James Ellsworth, who accompanied Carmella to the ring, climbed the ladder while all the other female competitors were left incapacitated on the outside of the ring and grabbed the briefcase from the hook.

Ellsworth then dropped the briefcase down onto the lap of Carmella, and the bell rang to signal the end of the match. Despite a huge argument by multiple referees ringside, the match is a No Disqualifications match and Ellsworth's interference was 100 percent legal. Carmella was the first woman to gain control of the briefcase, thus making her the winner of the match.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Many WWE Superstars took to Twitter to express their displeasure for what had transpired, as well as SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan, who said he will address the matter this Tuesday on SmackDown Live:

It should be interesting to see what the WWE decides to do in the aftermath of Carmella's controversial win, and if the "Staten Island Princess" will remain the first ever "Ms. Money In The Bank."

What are your thoughts on how the first ever female MITB Ladder Match went down? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

SEE: The most insane moments from the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again