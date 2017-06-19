WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

The highly-anticipated first ever female WWE Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match went down last night on pay-per-view (PPV) from St. Louis, Missouri, and the WWE Universe was not happy with how it concluded.

In recent years, the WWE has really been trying to push the 'Women's Revolution' of professional wrestling by giving its female competitors a ton of opportunities to show their full potential inside the squared circle, much like the men get to week after week. The revolution really took off when Charlotte Flair entered into her rivalry with Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship.

Flair and Banks were a part of the first ever female Hell In A Cell and Falls Count Anywhere Matches during their program together, in addition to a great Ironman Match as well. Over on SmackDown Live the revolution continued, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss met in the first ever women's Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Live Women's Title.

Fast-forward months later, and they now have held the first ever female MITB Ladder Match. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina all competed in their first ladder-style match at last night's MITB PPV, with Carmella emerging victorious in an extremely controversial way. James Ellsworth, who accompanied Carmella to the ring, climbed the ladder while all the other female competitors were left incapacitated on the outside of the ring and grabbed the briefcase from the hook.

Ellsworth then dropped the briefcase down onto the lap of Carmella, and the bell rang to signal the end of the match. Despite a huge argument by multiple referees ringside, the match is a No Disqualifications match and Ellsworth's interference was 100 percent legal. Carmella was the first woman to gain control of the briefcase, thus making her the winner of the match.

Many WWE Superstars took to Twitter to express their displeasure for what had transpired, as well as SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan, who said he will address the matter this Tuesday on SmackDown Live:

It should be interesting to see what the WWE decides to do in the aftermath of Carmella's controversial win, and if the "Staten Island Princess" will remain the first ever "Ms. Money In The Bank."

