It's always assumed after a hardcore-style match that one of its performers suffered an injury during the grueling extravaganza, but one of the WWE's top champions might have suffered a legitimate injury in last night's men's Money In the Bank (MITB) Ladder Match.

AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura all threw down inside the squared circle for the opportunity to become the new "Mr. Money In The Bank," which guarantees them a shot at the WWE Championship whenever they'd like to cash in the briefcase.

After numerous high spots and hard-hitting action, it was "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin who emerged victorious from the six-man Ladder Match, punching his ticket to a guaranteed shot at the WWE's top strap within the next year. Of course, all the men who participated suffered their fair share of bumps and bruises, but apparently it was United States Champion Kevin Owens who got the worst of it all.

"The Face Of America" took a couple of huge bumps during the match, which included taking a suplex onto the apron from Sami Zayn and getting tossed outside onto a ladder by "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted on their show after the program that Owens needed help getting backstage due to an apparent leg injury.

Meltzer noted that his sources hadn't gotten back to him when questioned about the potential injury, however, fans on Twitter did reveal that "KO" did, in fact, need help getting backstage after the cameras were turned off:

It's quite possible that Owens is perfectly fine and was simply selling a storyline injury, or perhaps it was just something giving him trouble at that moment in time. Only time will tell, and more information regarding the United States Champion's status should be made public as we approach Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live where we'll get the fallout from everything that transpired at MITB.

After having failed to obtain the MITB briefcase, it should be interesting to see what the WWE has in store for the former NXT Champion as it pertains to who he'll be feuding with for his title next.

