Football

Robert Lewandowski.

Manchester United now see Robert Lewandowski as a realistic target

Football News
It's expected to be quite the summer for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have already confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica, but the defender is unlikely to be the last significant arrival at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's successor having released the veteran striker, and he had reportedly identified five options to replace him.

According to the Independent, Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti, Alvaro Morata, and Robert Lewandowski were all on Mourinho's wish list - though several of them can now be ruled out.

Griezmann is staying with Atletico Madrid, while Lukaku is more likely to join Chelsea. Torino, meanwhile, are holding out for Belotti's staggering release clause of £85million.

It's no secret that Morata is the most realistic target. The Telegraph claimed last week that he had agreed personal terms, which suggested a deal was imminent.

As for Lewandowski, United didn't so much fear they would 'miss out' on him. The problem, it seemed, was that he was never really attainable in the first place.

The Poland international scored 43 times in all competitions last season, helping Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title.

So, why would Bayern want to sell, and more importantly, why would Lewandowski want to leave?

Lewandowski's rift with Bayern 

Well, the 28-year-old doesn't seem entirely happy.

The former Borussia Dortmund man recently hit out at his teammates for not helping him to the Golden Boot, which was instead won by BVB's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Lewandowski's agent, Maik Barthel has now reignited the feud, telling Kicker, via the Independent:

“He was disappointed as I have never seen him before. He really hoped that the team would support him proactively.”

It's possible that this is all an elaborate ploy to get himself a new contract, but the newspaper report that it may convince Ed Woodward to step up his chase of the Bayern forward.

The other question, of course, is where Cristiano Ronaldo fits in. United drew up their summer plans long before they became aware that the Portuguese wanted to leave Real Madrid.

Presuming he will only sign one, Mourinho therefore has a choice between three world-class attackers. Lewandowski, Ronaldo, or Morata.

Any of them would be a huge asset, and remarkably, United will now believe that signing any of them is perfectly plausible.

Who should United try and sign - Lewandowski, Morata, or Ronaldo? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski
Football

