Seth Rollins’ rise to the top of WWE has been nothing short of spectacular, as his desire to be the man has seen him stack up accomplishments some can only dream of.

You could say he was destined for success after becoming the inaugural NXT Champion. Then, he debuted at the historic Survivor Series pay-per-view alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, but, he blazed his own trail by shockingly pulling the plug on The Shield and embarked on a singles career.

THE KINGSLAYER

He performed the heist of the century at WrestleMania 31 to capture the first of his two WWE Championship titles and after a rollercoaster year in terms of injuries, The Kingslayer reigned supreme at WrestleMania 33 to slay Triple H.

The scary thing is, he’s just getting started and Rollins' status as the man has been officially been cemented – 2K has announced Rollins as the cover star for WWE 2K18, the latest release in the flagship WWE video game franchise.

Rollins is the face of the marketing campaign – BE LIKE NO ONE – which invites fans to explore his identity and learn more about the game and players have the chance to get a hands-on experience when the game is released worldwide on October 17, 2017.

2K is going big this year with two variations of the video game available, as a new early access initiative invites players to either purchase the Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition; with more details being announced this summer.

Following the announcement, Rollins told 2K: “As the WWE 2K18 cover Superstar and franchise ambassador, it is my incredible honour and mission to ensure this fame will truly BE LIKE NO ONE – a calling card perfect for everything I stand for – as it sets forth on its own unique path.

LATEST 2K COVER STAR

“Following in the footsteps of other WWE 2K cover Superstars – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar – I now carry the torch and proudly represent a new generation of WWE Superstars.

“I am the future, and the future can’t be stopped.”

Rollins now joins the list of stellar names that have graced the 2K covers, with Rollins being the only current and full-time athlete to achieve that accolade.

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Rollins, at first, couldn’t believe they had chosen him and revealed how much of an honour it is to be representing the current generation.

He said: “I thought they were lying to me! Y'know, you look at the guys that have been on the cover over the past four or five years, they’re not guys I would associate myself with too much.

“I’m from the current generation, so I guess my first thought was, ‘Finally! Y’know, finally.’ 2K have gone and put somebody from our generation and who are on the road all the time on the cover, so it was pretty cool, and really an honour to be on it.

“I think they made the right choice. I put a lot on myself all the time, pressure anyway, as far as wanting to be the guy, wanting to be the man and I think this is just another example of people looking at me and believing that I can be that person, so 2K has put a lot of stock in me and I promise I will not disappoint.”

Like everyone who will play the game, Rollins is looking forward to seeing the new features and how the game continues to develop at an astounding rate to give players the most realistic experience possible.

This year, though, it’s more special for him as it’s all based around him and his career so far.

He added: “I’m just looking forward to seeing new stuff, they’re trying to model the system of the game and the career modes after me, my career and what it takes to, sort of, pave your own way, make your own path in the game.

“And I don’t know what all of that entails, but I’m excited to see what it looks like in the game form because I know what it feels like in real life, to make your own decisions and do things your own way, but I’m very curious to see how that translates into 2K18, so it’ll be pretty cool to see how it all comes together in the next few months.”

For a chance to ‘BE LIKE NO ONE’ and play the game before the official release date, click here to visit the official WWE 2K website to pre-order the game – and it promises to be freakin’ brilliant.

