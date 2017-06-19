Rusev trolls fans on Twitter

If you follow former WWE United States Champion Rusev on Twitter, and you were scrolling through your Twitter feed last night while watching the Money In The Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV), then "The Bulgarian Brute" probably had you on the edge of your seat for a bit.

The SmackDown Live exclusive PPV played host to a six-man MITB Ladder Match which would see the winner get a guaranteed shot at the WWE Championship whenever they see fit. AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura all competed for their opportunity to kick in the door to the WWE title picture, but it was "The Lone Wolf" Corbin who emerged victorious when it was all said and done.

The bout presented multiple high spots and big bumps, but WWE fans may have got a little too excited while looking at Rusev's Twitter feed as the match went on. Rusev has been out-of-action since February after requiring surgery for an injury he suffered while in the ring. He was drafted to SmackDown Live from RAW during the Superstar Shake-Up and his return to Tuesday nights was teased for only a few weeks.

On a late April episode of SmackDown Live Rusev made a video that was shown in which he stated that he wouldn't be making his debut on the blue brand until he was granted a WWE Championship match at MITB by SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Rusev then took to Twitter to state that he would be going to SmackDown in person to confront McMahon, who hadn't responded to Rusev's request, but nothing was made of his return after that.

He has yet to be mentioned on WWE TV, but news broke last week that he has been cleared to return to the ring and should be making his return to TV soon. Rusev took to Twitter during the MITB Ladder Match to tease that his TV return could've happened in the middle of what everyone was watching, tweeting things such as "Okay I had enough of this....." and "Here we go":

Rusev then revealed that he was talking about the raids in the video game he was playing:

