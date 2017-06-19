GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ronaldo and Mourinho.

Why Jose Mourinho doesn't want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

With Cristiano Ronaldo currently away on Confederations Cup duty for the next few weeks, it seems it may take a while for us to discover what his future holds.

According to several reports, the Portuguese superstar wants to leave Real Madrid this summer after being accused of tax fraud worth £13 million.

But where will the four-time Ballon d’Or be heading?

Swapping Madrid for Paris could be on the cards with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly keen to sign him.

But the most romantic - and possibly most realistic - move would be a sensational return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford and became a hero - scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances.

So it’s not exactly surprising to see United supporters desperate to see him return to the club.

But is signing a 32-year-old for a world record transfer fee the right thing to do?

Portugal v Mexico: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Why Mourinho doesn't want Ronaldo

At the end of the day, that decision lies with Jose Mourinho. And it seems that ‘The Special One’ needs some persuading if United are to make a move.

According to the Independent:

“Mourinho has a very specific vision for his team next season, and how he wants it to play, but it isn’t currently a vision that involves a striker like Ronaldo.”

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

The report goes on to state that the damaged relationship between Mourinho and Ronaldo at Madrid has nothing to do with his decision, instead sources close to the club insist: “that there are no such problems now, but [Mourinho isn’t keen on Ronaldo] simply because of how the manager wants his team to work.”

So it seems Mourinho has no plans to sign Ronaldo just yet, no matter what the likes of Ed Woodward and the United supporters think.

But this is Mourinho we’re talking about so don’t be surprised to see him do a U-turn and change his mind in the coming weeks.

