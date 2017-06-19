Jose Mourinho might not have done it in the conventional way, but the Portuguese tactician managed to sneak Manchester United into the Champions League at the climax of his debut season.

The Red Devils finished outside of the top four with a lacklustre sixth, but that could be attributed to their cup endeavours.

United managed to complete a treble of sorts by lifting the Community Shield (apparently that counts), the EFL Cup and the Europa League, the latter of which saw them qualify for the Champions League.

However, next season, Mourinho will need to put together a squad not only capable of making a deep run at the Champions League, but that are also viable contenders for the league title.

28-goal striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released following the expiry of his one-year deal due to a serious knee injury and it had been assumed Wayne Rooney would be following in his footsteps with either Everton and a move to China mooted.

Judging by United's Facebook page, though, it looks as though the all-time record goalscorer for United and England could be staying put.

Rooney is pictured alongside Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera in showcasing the club's brand new grey away kit for the 2017-18 season and the fact that the club would use him for the image certainly got fans thinking in the comments section.

The 31-year-old is no longer a first-choice option at Old Trafford, but after making 49 appearances last season in all competitions, it appears as though Mourinho doesn't want to fritter away his talents.

Speaking after the Europa League final, Mourinho suggested that Rooney would be welcome to stay with the club.

"Wayne Rooney was ready to play, he was a big option," Mourinho said afterwards. "But I didn't need to attack at 2-0.

"You have to control the game, you have to delay the changes, bring in players step by step.

"I told him yesterday that he could be the key man but he can perfectly be here next season.

"He is a very important player for us. If he stays next season I'd be very happy."

