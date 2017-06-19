Barcelona have had major problems at right-back this season, but it seems they have found the answer in Arsenal's Hector Bellerin.

The Blaugrana have never properly replaced Dani Alves following the Brazilian's departure for Juventus a year ago.

Aleix Vidal has struggled to impress, while Luis Enrique even resorted to playing Sergi Roberto out of position to fill the gap.

Ernesto Valverde has only just taken the reins at the Nou Camp, but solving this conundrum must be one of his first priorities.

Bellerin is a natural fit, having played for the club at youth level.

The Spain international appears keen on the switch. According to Sport - who it has to be said, aren't adverse to printing stories favourable to Barca - the defender has bought a house in Catalonia and he's already moved his parents out of London.

The only party who probably aren't too keen for it to go ahead are Arsenal.

Bellerin's exit would leave the Gunners worryingly short.

Arsene Wenger is already set to lose Alexis Sanchez, and potentially Mesut Ozil too, so he can barely afford to wave goodbye to another key player.

Barca will offer a sweetener

However, Barca are planning to sweeten the deal for Arsenal, as Marca claim they will offer Rafinha in part exchange.

This would also be to the La Liga club's advantage, as they are aware Arsenal will be demanding a huge fee. Rafinha is valued at around 30million euros, so they are hoping the Brazilian can go some way towards knocking the price down.

Wenger is thought to be an admirer of the midfielder, who wants more game time having been restricted to just 14 starts in La Liga last term.

Andre Gomes, Arda Turan and Denis Suarez are all ahead of him in the pecking order, and that's unlikely to change under Valverde.

If anything, the situation is likely to get worse should Marco Verratti join from Paris Saint-Germain, hence why Rafinha is eyeing a move to the Premier League.

With Bellerin going the other way, it remains to be seen if Arsenal are really getting a fair deal, but if the full-back's heart is set on a return to Barca, then Wenger has little choice.

Should Arsenal accept cash plus Rafinha? Have your say in the comments.

