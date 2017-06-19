GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Seth Rollins reveals who he thought would win the Money in the Bank matches

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is now officially in the books and in a night filled with hard-hitting action, two stars emerged as Mr and Ms Money in the Bank.

For the very first time in history, WWE hosted a Women’s Money in the Bank match which pitted five of the best female athletes from the blue brand to fight it out for a chance to capture the contract, and cash it in within one year for a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In an interesting turn of events, James Ellsworth cost Becky Lynch the match and unhooked the briefcase himself to hand Carmella the victory in a contest also featuring Natalya, Charlotte Flair and perhaps the standout star from the match – Tamina.

The men also put on an incredible main event with some incredible spots, but it was Baron Corbin who was standing all alone on the top of the ladder with the blue briefcase in his hand, and now has one year to cash it in to become WWE Champion.

They probably weren’t the first names you’d have thought would win the event either, but somebody who knows all about winning the briefcase and picking the perfect time to cash it in is Seth Rollins, who performed the heist of the century at WrestleMania 31 to become WWE Champion ahead of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Kingslayer has officially been revealed as the new cover star for WWE 2K18 and before the event, he revealed that he thought Sami Zayn and Charlotte Flair would be the ones holding the briefcases once the event came to a close.

ROLLINS' PREDICTIONS

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Rollins said: “Well, over on SmackDown you have a lot of the big names.

“I feel like one of those might be Sami Zayn. I think he’s always been the underdog but I think this might be a match for him because a lot of it is based on timing and chance, you know, and it’s not just a one on one fight.

“In terms of them being undersized or them being almost forgotten about, the underdogs can be used to your advantage.

“So, we’ll see how that works for him and I mean, for me, the favourite has got to be Charlotte.

"She’s just got everything, got it all put together and I think she’s the favourite in almost any match she’s in.

"So, I’m looking forward to seeing how the ladies do this, it’s definitely history making and I think they’re gonna have a hell of a contest.”

Well, he was partly right as the contests were incredible but his picks weren’t able to pull it off on the night.

It’s safe to say if he was correct, then WWE fans wouldn’t be complaining about that.

Who did you think would win the Money in the Bank ladder matches?

WWE 2K18 is set for a worldwide release on October 17, 2017. For a chance to ‘BE LIKE NO ONE’ and receive early access, explore Rollins’ identity and learn more about the game, click here to pre-order your copy.

