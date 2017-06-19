There was plenty of interest heading into the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this year, mainly because of the two epic ladder matches taking place inside St. Louis Missouri.

WWE already faced enough pressure with the event as they made it a SmackDown-exclusive show, but the writers pulled it out of the bag by adding six massive stars to the male contest, but they created history in the process by finally giving the women the opportunity for the first time ever.

HISTORIC MATCH

Fans have been asking for it for numerous years, and WWE finally pulled the trigger this year and wasted no time as they were also given the honour to kick off the show where one lucky woman had the chance to unhook the white and gold briefcase to all but guarantee a run as SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Although there was rampant speculation that a sixth woman would be added to the match, it was the original five that were advertised that competed.

However, in a surprising twist and much to the confusion of the fans watching the match, it was James Ellsworth who cost Becky Lynch the chance to unhook the briefcase and proceeded to climb the ladder himself.

Ellsworth then unhooked the briefcase and threw it down to Carmella who caught the briefcase when she was sat in the ring, next to the ladder.

FIRST EVER WINNER

While the referee called for the bell, they discussed the matter at ringside as The Princess of Staten Island didn’t recover the briefcase herself.

It didn’t seem to matter, though, as Ellsworth announced Carmella as the victor as the two celebrated on the ramp, much to the shock of the WWE Universe and the remainder of the women featured in the match.

Aside from the controversial finish, which could be hit and miss amongst the WWE fans, there’s no denying that the women put on an incredible contest when the pressure was on, it's just a shame that all of their efforts resulted in a man unhooking the briefcase instead.

It was thought that there would be mistakes as it was the first time they were in this sort of match, but they exceeded all expectations to prove that this needs to become a tradition.

Now, it’s Carmella who goes down in history as the first ever winner – even if it wasn’t a woman who retrieved the case and the returning Daniel Bryan certainly has something to address on SmackDown LIVE when he resumes his general manager duties.

What did you make of the Money in the Bank ladder match finish? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

