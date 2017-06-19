James Ellsworth infuriated a lot of people during the WWE's Money In the Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sun. June 18, 2017).

The WWE took the next step in their "Women's Revolution" push by creating the first ever female MITB Ladder Match on the SmackDown Live exclusive PPV. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina all got the opportunity to be a part of the history-making moment, however, it was Ellsworth who stole the show from all five women when it was all said and done.

Ellsworth has aligned himself with Carmella for the past few months, praising the "Princess Of Staten Island" with every opportunity he gets. The former WWE Championship challenger (yes that actually happened) has remained extremely loyal to Carmella during their alliance and proved that with his actions last night.

At the end of the match it was Charlotte, Lynch, Natalya, and Tamina who were left incapacitated outside the ring, as Carmella was left hurt on the match injured after Ellsworth jumped in the ring to shove Lynch off the ladder and outside the ring. Ellsworth urged Carmella to get up and go up the latter now that the coast was clear, but Carmella was physically unable to get to her feet.

Ellsworth then got a crooked smile on his face, climbed the ladder, unhooked the briefcase, smiled evilly once again, and dropped the briefcase down into the lap of Carmella, who got emotional as the bell rung to signify the end of the bout. The referees at ringside argued over how the match ended, however, seeing as the bout is a No Disqualification match and the winner is determined by who obtains control of the briefcase first, the win remained a legitimate one.

This greatly angered the women of the WWE, especially those involved, who took to Twitter to protest the victory and blast Ellsworth for his actions. Ellsworth took to Twitter to respond to every single competitor that Carmella 'defeated' in the match, and his responses were quite brilliant:

SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan took to Twitter to note that the Ellsworth situation would be the first thing addressed on SmackDown Live this Tuesday, which should make the show quite interesting as we'll find out what this all means for "Ms. Money In The Bank" Carmella and her win.

