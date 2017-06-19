GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The three Premier League clubs that are keen to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Heading into this summer, there were plenty of doubts surrounding the future of some of Arsenal’s biggest assets.

While Arsene Wenger’s future has now been sorted, there are still doubts over star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - whose contracts expire at the end of next season.

But if that wasn’t enough, another key player also looks set to leave the club.

Article continues below

A report in The Times suggested that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had decided to leave the club as he waits to be offered a new deal - with his current contract also expiring next summer.

With Arsenal stalling on contract negotiations, there are plenty of Premier League clubs looking to capitalise.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Top WWE champion possibly injured at MITB last night

Top WWE champion possibly injured at MITB last night

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

In fact, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea have now joined Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for ‘The Ox’.

So that’s three clubs that could be playing Champions League football next season interested in Chamberlain, while Arsenal hesitate on handing him a new contract.

Wenger on Chamberlain

Previously, Arsene Wenger has insisted that the former Southampton player will be offered a new deal, stating that it’s ‘vital’ that he remains at the Emirates.

“I personally think it’s vital that Chamberlain stays at Arsenal,” Wenger said in April.

“We bought him when he was very young and built him up. He has a great mentality and a good football brain and it would be big damage for us to lose this kind of player.”

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

But now, Chamberlain is no doubt aware of the interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, and must really be weighing up his options.

Arsenal will be regretting taking too long in handing out a new contract and now face a real fight on their hands to keep hold of him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Didier Drogba
Arsene Wenger
Eden Hazard
Football
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Top WWE champion possibly injured at MITB last night

Top WWE champion possibly injured at MITB last night

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again