Heading into this summer, there were plenty of doubts surrounding the future of some of Arsenal’s biggest assets.

While Arsene Wenger’s future has now been sorted, there are still doubts over star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - whose contracts expire at the end of next season.

But if that wasn’t enough, another key player also looks set to leave the club.

A report in The Times suggested that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had decided to leave the club as he waits to be offered a new deal - with his current contract also expiring next summer.

With Arsenal stalling on contract negotiations, there are plenty of Premier League clubs looking to capitalise.

In fact, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea have now joined Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for ‘The Ox’.

So that’s three clubs that could be playing Champions League football next season interested in Chamberlain, while Arsenal hesitate on handing him a new contract.

Wenger on Chamberlain

Previously, Arsene Wenger has insisted that the former Southampton player will be offered a new deal, stating that it’s ‘vital’ that he remains at the Emirates.

“I personally think it’s vital that Chamberlain stays at Arsenal,” Wenger said in April.

“We bought him when he was very young and built him up. He has a great mentality and a good football brain and it would be big damage for us to lose this kind of player.”

But now, Chamberlain is no doubt aware of the interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, and must really be weighing up his options.

Arsenal will be regretting taking too long in handing out a new contract and now face a real fight on their hands to keep hold of him.

