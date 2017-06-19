Video: The Undertaker on the beach with his daughter on Father's Day

The Undertaker doesn't break character often, but he certainly had to make an exception for his daughter yesterday (Sun. June 18, 2017).

Taker is arguably the greatest character ever created in the history of professional wrestling, as his persona has struck fear into the hearts of all that have stood opposite "The Deadman" inside the squared circle. The four-time WWE Champion was the leader of any locker room he was a part of, as he is one of the most respected icons in the history of the business, which made his apparent retirement all the more difficult for the WWE Universe to fathom.

After 21 years of being undefeated in WrestleMania competition, Taker suffered his first loss at "The Show Of Shows" to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 after getting F-5'd three times. The loss is looked at as one of the most shocking upsets in the history of the WWE, as fans' reactions throughout the arena stemmed from anger to complete and utter shock over what had just occurred.

Article continues below

Taker was able to rack up two more WrestleMania wins after that, defeating Bray Wyatt in singles competition and Shane McMahon in a Hell In A Cell Match. This past April, however, "The Deadman" was once again defeated when Roman Reigns, the proposed future of the company, defeated Taker at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, handing him his second ever loss in WrestleMania competition.

His actions after the match included standing in the ring admiring the jam-packed crowd in attendance, putting his signature hat and cloak back on, before taking them off and leaving them placed in the middle of the ring. Taker walked away from the ring with the program going off air with the toll of one final bell, and the lights going dark. Most took this as the signification of the end of Taker's professional wrestling career, and the end of one of the greatest characters in the history of the business.

Article continues below

Since then, Taker has gone under the knife for what many believe to be career-ending hip replacement surgery and has been enjoying his time off with his family. Undertaker's wife, and former WWE Diva, Michelle McCool took to Instagram to post the following video of Taker out of character walking with his little girl along the beach:

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker breaking character to celebrate Father's Day with his little girl? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms