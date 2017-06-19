GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Dani Alves.

Dani Alves latest Instagram post is likely to anger Juventus fans

Football News
A year ago, it was a major shock to see Dani Alves quit Barcelona for Juventus.

The Brazilian could once again be on the move this summer, but it's fair to say few will be surprised if he leaves Turin.

The 34-year-old is burning bridges with the Old Lady remarkably quickly.

Manchester City are leading the race for his signature, at least according to the BBC, and he could cost as little as £5million.

Before that story had emerged, Gonzalo Higuain had already upset Juventus fans by posting a goodbye message to his teammate - which he quickly deleted.

To make matters worse, Alves has himself infuriated Juve fans by posting a rather insensitive Instagram story.

The right-back uploaded a picture of the boots he wore in the 2015 Champions League final - a game in which he was playing for Barca when they beat Juve 3-1.

Premium Sport took a screenshot:

p1bj0lbbiq1b1auig12kcf741vgj9.jpg

Why would he feel the need to upload that?! The caption reads:

"I found my Berlin final shoes at home. My respect boys."

Alves must have known that would touch a nerve, especially with Juve having lost another European final - this time to Real Madrid - only a matter of weeks ago.

Alves has responded to the criticism 

The photo has caused quite the furore, but the Mirror have quoted his response - and he evidently sees nothing wrong with the post.

"Okay my Instagram story is a gaffe?" he said.

"All this s*** is so sensationalist. Leave me the f*** alone!"

A move to City, unfortunately for the defender, is likely to draw even more attention.

(From L) Barcelona's director of footbal

It represents the chance to reunite with Pep Guardiola, who made him one of his first signings for Barcelona back in 2008.

And his lack of tact might come back to haunt him again at his new club. The Daily Mail have dug up some old quotes which aren't going to endear him to the City fans.

"I didn't realise until about five years ago that Manchester had two teams," he said.

"Of course Manchester United have been one of the most famous and successful clubs in Europe for many years - but I thought they were the only one."

Oh dear. If he does leave Juve's baying supporters, he's now going to have to prove himself to a lot of City fans as well.

Will Alves be a good signing despite his age? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Juventus
Football
Gonzalo Higuain
Serie A

