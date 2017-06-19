The Golden State Warriors appear primed to be the next dynasty in professional sports, loaded with superstar talent and two championships as proof of their greatness so far.

The signing of Kevin Durant sealed the future of Golden State, delivering the franchise a second perennial Most Valuable Player candidate to play alongside Stephen Curry. Durant did more than that, leading the way as he captured the NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player award.

All signs point to great things ahead for the Warriors after dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a five-game series, but their plans may hit their first snag this summer. One of their key players over the past several years plans on considering his options elsewhere as a free agent.

Andre Iguodala was the Warriors' NBA Finals' MVP when they won their first ring together in 2015, proving that he's one of the most versatile players in the league. His mix of playmaking, defense and basketball IQ made him a major chess piece against LeBron James during the Warriors' first NBA Finals run.

Now, he's set to be an unrestricted free agent and plans to "seriously consider other teams" when he hits the open market on July 1, reports Shams Charania of The Vertial. That's huge news for the Warriors, who have a handful of contracts that need to be taken care of this summer.

Their No. 1 priority has to be re-signing Curry, who is wrapping up the final year of his bargain contract that netted him $12.1 million last season. That's peanuts compared to the $15.3 million Draymond Green made last season, $16.7 million Klay Thompson made and dwarfed by the $26.5 million Durant made.

Making matters more complicated, Durant is expected to opt out of the $27.7 million he'll make next season and could make even more than that, depending on how negotiations play out. There's no indication Durant or Curry plan on leaving - why would they - but that's more money the Warriors have to commit.

That makes for less and less money for Golden State to offer Iguodala, who could be eyeing the final major contract of his career at 33 years old. Iguodala should be able to make much more than the $11.1 million he earned in the final year of his contract with the Warriors without much problem.

The Utah Jazz, LA Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks are all expected to "pursue" Iguodala, according to Charania. The Warriors can survive that kind of loss, but they'd surely rather keep their Swiss army knife on board as they push for multiple championships together.